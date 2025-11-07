It's the end of the Stranger Things world as we know it. Season 5's release on November 26 marks the series' finale, meaning it's almost time to bid farewell to Eleven, Nancy Wheeler, and Joyce Byers (to name a few fan-favorite characters). So the star-studded cast is giving Stranger Things a proper send-off, beginning with the L.A. premiere on November 6.

The TCL Chinese Theatre transformed into the Upside Down, where sentient vines, membranes, and Demogorgons blanketed each backdrop. For Millie Bobby Brown, the premiere acted as "the funeral of the show." So, she dressed the part in a dramatic noir gown from Rodarte. "This dress embodies the darkness of the show this season," Brown told Variety on the carpet, while showcasing its corseted, lace foundation and ostrich feather embellishments.

Winona Ryder also followed Brown's funeral memo in all-black attire, courtesy of Timeless Vixen, a secondhand store in Beverly Hills. For Ryder, stylist Erica Cloud tracked down a skirt set from Yohji Yamamoto Spring 1998, which looked good as new. Jenna Ortega's stylist, Enrique Melendez—who has a fair share of black looks under his belt—teamed up with 19-year-old Priah Ferguson. She turned heads in a lace and pinstripe two-piece from ALISADUDAJ.

The Upside Down is looking mighty stylish so far—it almost makes fans forget about the looming "darkness" ahead. While you await Part One's release later this month, applaud the best red carpet looks from Season 5's first premiere.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Rodarte

Millie Bobby Brown mourned the end of Stranger Things in custom Rodarte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The British actor arrived early at the Season 5 premiere, ready for the "funeral"—her words, not mine. Stylist Ryan Young brought her look to life, starting with an off-the-shoulder Rodarte gown. The balconette bodice featured illusion lace, decorated with feather strands atop her hips and neckline. Diamond drop earrings from Chopard made up for her lack of necklace tenfold.

Winona Ryder wearing vintage Yohji Yamamoto

Winona Ryder went straight to the archives, as she often does. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Always on board for monochromatic black, the Beetlejuice star styled a buttoned-up skirt set from Yohji Yamamoto Spring 1998. A peplum-ish waistline added some dimension to the singular color story.

Natalia Dyer wearing Vivienne Westwood

Natalia Dyer's Vivienne Westwood number complemented the show's color palette with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Brad Goreski proved Natalia Dyer is always one-to-watch on a red carpet. She broke up the funeral-worthy fashion in a blood red dress from Vivienne Westwood. The ombré train extending from her cinched skirt billowed behind her with each step. Strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and Cartier earrings acted as her only accessories.

Maya Hawke wearing Prada

Maya Hawke looked poised in custom Prada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada dressed brand ambassador Maya Hawke for her umpteenth Hollywood affair this year. This time, she elevated the naked dressing trend with a mint green gown—its sheer organza chiffon revealed black lingerie underneath.

Sadie Sink wearing Prada

Same goes for Sadie Sink. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadie Sink, one of Prada's newest ambassadors, also sourced the French label for the Season 5 soirée. Stylist Molly Dickson—who's simultaneously dressing Sydney Sweeney on her Christy press tour—outfitted her in a white skirt set. Its triangular bralette shined with silver rhinestones, which matched the high-rise waist of her shift skirt. She opted out of jewelry entirely, to ensure her set took center stage.

Priah Ferguson wearing ALISADUDAJ

At just 19 years old, Priah stole the show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson, who portrays Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things, made quite an impression on the red carpet. Melendez chose a halter-neck number from ALISADUDAJ on her behalf. Its partially-sheer lace bodice juxtaposed a pinstripe skirt, in black with crimson stripes.