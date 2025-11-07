The Cast of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Turns Red Carpet Style Upside Down at the L.A. Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, and Priah Ferguson dressed for the show's "funeral."
It's the end of the Stranger Things world as we know it. Season 5's release on November 26 marks the series' finale, meaning it's almost time to bid farewell to Eleven, Nancy Wheeler, and Joyce Byers (to name a few fan-favorite characters). So the star-studded cast is giving Stranger Things a proper send-off, beginning with the L.A. premiere on November 6.
The TCL Chinese Theatre transformed into the Upside Down, where sentient vines, membranes, and Demogorgons blanketed each backdrop. For Millie Bobby Brown, the premiere acted as "the funeral of the show." So, she dressed the part in a dramatic noir gown from Rodarte. "This dress embodies the darkness of the show this season," Brown told Variety on the carpet, while showcasing its corseted, lace foundation and ostrich feather embellishments.
Winona Ryder also followed Brown's funeral memo in all-black attire, courtesy of Timeless Vixen, a secondhand store in Beverly Hills. For Ryder, stylist Erica Cloud tracked down a skirt set from Yohji Yamamoto Spring 1998, which looked good as new. Jenna Ortega's stylist, Enrique Melendez—who has a fair share of black looks under his belt—teamed up with 19-year-old Priah Ferguson. She turned heads in a lace and pinstripe two-piece from ALISADUDAJ.
The Upside Down is looking mighty stylish so far—it almost makes fans forget about the looming "darkness" ahead. While you await Part One's release later this month, applaud the best red carpet looks from Season 5's first premiere.
Millie Bobby Brown wearing Rodarte
The British actor arrived early at the Season 5 premiere, ready for the "funeral"—her words, not mine. Stylist Ryan Young brought her look to life, starting with an off-the-shoulder Rodarte gown. The balconette bodice featured illusion lace, decorated with feather strands atop her hips and neckline. Diamond drop earrings from Chopard made up for her lack of necklace tenfold.
Winona Ryder wearing vintage Yohji Yamamoto
Always on board for monochromatic black, the Beetlejuice star styled a buttoned-up skirt set from Yohji Yamamoto Spring 1998. A peplum-ish waistline added some dimension to the singular color story.
Natalia Dyer wearing Vivienne Westwood
Stylist Brad Goreski proved Natalia Dyer is always one-to-watch on a red carpet. She broke up the funeral-worthy fashion in a blood red dress from Vivienne Westwood. The ombré train extending from her cinched skirt billowed behind her with each step. Strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and Cartier earrings acted as her only accessories.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Maya Hawke wearing Prada
Prada dressed brand ambassador Maya Hawke for her umpteenth Hollywood affair this year. This time, she elevated the naked dressing trend with a mint green gown—its sheer organza chiffon revealed black lingerie underneath.
Sadie Sink wearing Prada
Sadie Sink, one of Prada's newest ambassadors, also sourced the French label for the Season 5 soirée. Stylist Molly Dickson—who's simultaneously dressing Sydney Sweeney on her Christy press tour—outfitted her in a white skirt set. Its triangular bralette shined with silver rhinestones, which matched the high-rise waist of her shift skirt. She opted out of jewelry entirely, to ensure her set took center stage.
Priah Ferguson wearing ALISADUDAJ
Ferguson, who portrays Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things, made quite an impression on the red carpet. Melendez chose a halter-neck number from ALISADUDAJ on her behalf. Its partially-sheer lace bodice juxtaposed a pinstripe skirt, in black with crimson stripes.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.