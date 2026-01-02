10 years, 42 episodes, one stage play , and a whole lot of demogorgons have brought us here: the very last episode of Stranger Things . Netflix dropped season 5, episode 8 of the sci-fi series on New Year’s Eve, and, as the world prepared to count down the final hours of 2025, fans gathered around their screens at home—or, for some, in movie theaters —to find out what would happen when Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the Hawkins gang as they faced off against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one last time.

Clocking in at over two hours long, the final episode of the hit series covers a lot of ground, including the climactic battle for Hawkins, Indiana (and the fate of humanity, no big deal) and its aftermath, closing with a lengthy epilogue that tries to offer a fitting farewell for each of these characters.

So, if you’re ready to enter the Upside Down one last time, make yourself an Eggo and read on as we break down what happens in the Stranger Things finale, “The Rightside Up.”

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) explains why the Upside Down is actually a wormhole to the rest of the Hawkins gang. (Image credit: Netflix)

How does the gang save Hawkins in the 'Stranger Things' finale?

Obviously, yes, our heroes were going to pull through and save the world. In season 5’s volume 2 episode batch, a plan is hatched to stop Vecna from merging our world with the Abyss, the dystopian alternate dimension that’s home to the Mind Flayer, Vecna, and other creatures we’ve met, like the demogorgons. They intend to do so by blowing up the Upside Down, which is actually a wormhole connecting the Abyss to Hawkins. The keys to making that happen, naturally, are Eleven and her “sister”/fellow test subject, Kali (Linnea Berthelsen).

In the Upside Down, Hopper (David Harbour), Eleven, Kali, and Murray (Brett Gelman) head to Hawkins Lab so Eleven can take one last dunk in the sensory deprivation tank. Once in the Void, she, Kali, and Max ( Sadie Sink ) jump into Vecna/Henry Creel’s mind to find his memory of the Creel house, which is where he’s holding the 12 Hawkins kids he kidnapped to use as “vessels.”

As this is all happening, the rest of the gang has climbed the radio tower, where the Abyss crashes into the needle. For a moment, things look bleak—Steve (Joe Keery) is almost thrown off the edge, but is saved by Jonathan (Charlie Heaton)—but at the last instant, Eleven attacks Henry inside his mind and gets the children out of his grasp, stopping the collision before it truly takes out all our friends. They all then jump from the Upside Down into the Abyss to take out Vecna and the Mind Flayer once and for all.

After that triumph, it’s time for Murray’s explosives—set to detonate at the end of a listen to Prince’s Purple Rain—to eliminate the Upside Down for good.

Will (Noah Schnapp) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) become essential in destroying Vecna. (Image credit: Netflix)

How does Vecna die in the 'Stranger Things' finale?

This was the big battle everyone was waiting for. When the Hawkins crew enters the Abyss, they discover the tree-like structure known as Vecna’s lair is the Mind Flayer, in all its creepy, monstrous glory. While Eleven—who jumped from the Upside Down to the Abyss to join the fight—battles with Vecna inside the monster’s body, everyone else works to take it down from the outside. Nancy (Natalia Dyer) volunteers herself as bait, going full Ripley-in- Aliens with a machine gun to lure it into a cavern so everyone else can attack with everything they’ve got. (One of the highlights of the episode was Dustin stabbing at its underside, yelling, “ This is for Eddie , you son of a bitch!”)

Both Vecna and the Mind Flayer feel the attacks—though, oddly, they don’t seem to impact Will, even though he’s tapped into the hive mind and using his powers to help in the fight. As Eleven and Vecna duke it out, Will taps into his mind and turns the tide: With his powers holding back Vecna’s attacks, Will and Eleven are able to rip Vecna’s arms off and impale him on a tree. But it’s Joyce Byers ( Winona Ryder ) who delivers the final blow, channeling all the rage over what this monster did to her family into hacking his head off with a hatchet. (Go Joyce!)

As it turns out, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Mind Flayer are one entity. (Image credit: Netflix)

How are Vecna and the Mind Flayer connected in 'Stranger Things?' And what really happened in that cave?

Despite all the fanfare about the play Stranger Things: The First Shadow being canon , this is the one place where those storylines really connect. The Netflix series teased bits of Henry Creel's backstory and how he became Vecna, but now we get the full story of what happened in that cave in Nevada and why that memory was so traumatic for him. When Henry opens the briefcase that the scientist was holding, what’s inside is particles from the Mind Flayer, which enter the young boy through the bullet hole in his hand. The Mind Flayer then bids Henry to find it, corrupting him and turning him to the dark side.

So, as Vecna explains to Will when he’s inside his mind, he doesn’t control the Mind Flayer and the Mind Flayer doesn’t control him: They’re one entity, hellbent on destroying humanity. Still, Will tries to appeal to the boy Henry once was—he was manipulated by the Mind Flayer, the same way he manipulated Will and the other children. He doesn’t buy it, though: He’s already too far gone.

Holly (Nell Fisher) and Max (Sadie Sink) inevitably safely return from the Upside Down. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens to Holly and the other kidnapped kids in the 'Stranger Things' finale?

As it turns out, Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) really lived up to her “Holly the Heroic” moniker! Let’s backtrack a bit: When they’re still trapped in the Creel home, Kali uses her powers to turn them invisible so they can see for themselves that Henry is the true monster. They then escape towards the cave, first helped by Eleven, Kali, and Max, but then when they get kicked out of Henry’s mind, Holly has to take over. She leads them through the cave, into the mine shaft and away to safety. When the Mind Flayer is defeated, Team Hawkins cuts them all down from where they were being held in Vecna’s lair and everyone goes home unharmed.

Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) reconnect in the final season, and work to put a stop to the government's experiments once and for all. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens to Eleven in the 'Stranger Things' finale?

Well, this is the question, so let’s get into it. Going into the big battle, Kali tells Eleven that they both should sacrifice themselves when the Upside Down is destroyed, so the military can’t keep experimenting with their blood to try and create new children with abilities. Kali is shot before the plan gets to that critical moment, but the point is that she had made her choice to die so nobody else would suffer like they did. But what about Eleven? Hopper begs her not to do it, saying she should fight for the better days waiting for them on the other side of this mess.

But once the C-4 is set to obliterate the Upside Down, Team Hawkins is ambushed the moment they cross back into the real world. Dr. Kay ( Linda Hamilton ) and her goons are all looking for Eleven, who’s nowhere to be found—until Mike ( Finn Wolfhard ) spots her on the other side of the gate, which is about to be blown to bits. She pulls Mike into the void, where they share a tearful goodbye, and everyone else watches on in horror as the Upside Down is obliterated and she disappears with it.

If that sounds tragic, that’s because it is. But is that really how her story ends? At the end of the episode, as the crew plays the last of their Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Mike uses the game to offer up a different story: one where Kali casts one final illusion before her death, letting everyone see a fake Eleven perish while the real one escapes. In this version, she moves somewhere far away from Hawkins, to a small village where she’s finally safe.

So, which story do you believe? The episode leaves things open for viewers to decide for themselves.

The series finale reveals where the entire crew ends up, even after they graduate from Hawkins High. (Image credit: Netflix)

And what happens to everyone else in the 'Stranger Things' finale?

The back half of the episode flashes forward 18 months to explain what happens to the rest of the Hawkins kids. Whether that’s satisfying or feels like too much exposition at the end of what’s already a very long episode is, like Eleven’s fate, up to you to decide. But here’s what we learn:

Max and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) are together and happy, finally getting their long-awaited movie date; Mike continues his passion for storytelling, becoming a writer; Will moves away to a bigger city where he feels accepted, feeling comfortable enough to chat with a guy in a bar; and Dustin goes off to college, but caps off their Hawkins High education as the class valedictorian, giving an epic graduation speech that ends with him ripping open his robe to show a “Hellfire Lives” T-shirt. Dustin also still finds time for adventures with Steve, who stayed in Hawkins to become a teacher and little league coach.

Meanwhile, Nancy drops out of Emerson College to take a job at a newspaper, Jonathan goes to NYU to study filmmaking, and Robin is enrolled at Smith College. They agree to meet up once a month at Robin’s weird uncle’s house in Philadelphia, which is apparently the most central meeting point for everyone.

As for Hopper and Joyce, now that they’re empty nesters, they decide to move to Montauk, New York, where Hopper was offered a job as chief of police. (As eagle-eyed fans have pointed out, this seems to be an Easter egg reference to the first iteration of the show, once under the working title Montauk , and taking inspiration from the government program known as the Montauk Project, which researched parapsychology like the Hawkins lab.) Before they leave town, though, Hopper pops the question during a dinner date at Enzo’s.

Though they all end up on different paths, the Hawkins kids are forever bound by their experience. (Image credit: Netflix)

How does the 'Stranger Things' finale end?

The final moments of the episode are poignant and fitting for the epic story we’ve just sat through. After Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max tearfully finish their D&D campaign—the one where Mike offers up that hopeful ending for Eleven—the group puts their books on the Wheelers’ basement shelf one by one, saying goodbye just like we are. As they go upstairs, though, Holly, Derek (Jake Connelly), and their friends rush down to start their own D&D campaign, with this younger generation now taking their place and embarking on an epic adventure of their own.