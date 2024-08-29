Netflix's latest Spanish-language hit series The Accident explores the grief and turmoil of an entire community, in the wake of an unthinkable travesty. Created by Leonardo Padrón, the Mexican series starts with a child's birthday party and turns into a tragedy when strong winds send a bouncy castle airborne with several children inside. (Yes, that is a thing that happens shockingly often.) With multiple families left to grapple with the loss of their loved ones, the heightened emotions lead to more death and sorrow throughout the 10-episode series before its shocking conclusion.

To bring the ensemble drama to life, Netflix tapped a cast of both acclaimed Mexican stars and familiar faces from previous shows (including a current Emmy contender). Read on to learn where you've seen the stacked cast of The Accident before.

Ana Claudia Talancón as Daniela Lobo

Ana Claudia Talancón stars in The Accident as Daniela, a Santa Cruz police detective and mother to Rodrigo, the birthday boy who meets a tragic fate at his party. In the aftermath, Daniela has to grapple with her grief while also investigating the deaths.

The Cancún-born actress began her career as a model and started her soap opera tenure in the late 1990s, appearing in telenovelas including Al norte del corazón and Romántica obsesión. She went on to star in films and was nominated for an Ariel award (the Mexican equivalent of an Oscar) for Best New Actress for her role in 1999's El Cometa. She's best known for films including 2006's Fast Food Nation, 2007's Love in the Time of Cholera, and 2008's One Missed Call.

Sebastián Martínez as Emiliano Lobo

Sebastián Martínez plays Emiliano Lobo, husband of Daniela and father of Lucia and Rodrigo, who is a lawyer working to land a million-dollar construction contract. He's distracted by an important call on the day of the accident, and he's wracked by both grief and guilt in the aftermath.

Martínez is a stage and screen actor born in Medellín, Colombia. He's best known for starring in daytime soap operas and stage musicals in his native country, including Juegos prohibidos, La Pola, Contra el tiempo, La ley del corazón, Rosario Tijeras, and Pa' querete. Before The Accident, he worked with creator Leonardo Padrón on the Netflix series The Marked Heart.

Alberto Guerra as El Charro

Known best as El Charro, Agustín Mejía is a businessman with a shady past, whose youngest son Gabriel is friendly with Rodrigo. When Gabriel dies in the accident, Charro is driven to intense rage in his grief and sets out to destroy the person who caused the death of his son.

Alberto Guerra should be a familiar face to Netflix fans; earlier in 2024, he starred alongside Sofía Vergara as Dario Sepúlveda, in the crime drama Griselda. The Cuban actor made his soap opera debut in 2002; in recent years, he's starred in shows including Guerra de ídolos, El Señor de los Cielos, Crime Diaries: The Candidate, and season 3 of Narcos: Mexico.

Eréndira Ibarra as Lupita

El Charro's wife Lupita is a devoted mom to her two sons Alex and Gabriel. Her relationship with Charro gets contentious after Gabriel's death, but viewers should keep in mind that she can be just as ruthless as her husband.

Eréndira Ibarra is a Mexico City native who crossed over to U.S. productions with a role on the cult-favorite Netflix series Sense8. Some of her best-known projects include the soap operas Las Aparicio and Camelia la Texana, as well as the Netflix series Ingobernable and the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections. She's also a producer and co-founder of the female-led production company Anónima Media.

Silverio Palacios as Moncho

Moncho is a loyal housekeeper to the Lobos, and his children often play with Rodrigo. However, he finds himself the unfortunate target of all the wealthy parents' anger in the wake of the accident.

Silverio Palacios is a prolific TX actor who has been in several well-known films, including Y tu mamá también, The Legend of Zorro, The Violin, and The Thin Yellow Line.

Shaní Lozano as Yolanda

Moncho's wife Yolanda also works for the Lobos, but she's much more hostile towards the couple and their wealth. In The Accident's first episode, she says that the Lobos are nice to her family "to get on God's side."

Shaní Lozano is a 28-year-old Mexican actress and rising star who only made her acting debut last year, in the Netflix series The Surrogacy.

Erik Hayser as David

David is Emiliano's brother-in-law and colleague, who tries to support his friend and keep the theme park deal together in the wake of the accident. However, things get complicated when he starts an affair with Lupita.

Erik Hayser is a Mexican actor who began his career in telenovelas in the mid-2000s. In The Accident, he reunites with his frequent co-star Eréndira Ibarra; the pair previously worked together on both Sense8 and Ingobernable.

Regina Blandón as Carla

Daniela's sister Carla is a journalist who becomes determined to cover the accident as the biggest exposé of her career, despite her family's involvement (and her husband David's objections).

Regina Blandón is a second-generation actor; her father Roberto Blandón is also a famed telenovela actor, who's still active in the industry. The Mexican actress is best known for the soaps La familia P. Luche, El hotel de los secretos, and Renta congelada, as well as several films.

Macarena García Romero as Lucía

Daniela and Emiliano's first child Lucía is a popular teenager who already parties and uses drugs before her little brother's fatal accident. In the aftermath, she ups her substance use to deal with the pain and confusion, despite the pleas of her boyfriend, Alex.

Macarena García Romero is a 23-year-old Mexican actress who made her Netflix debut in the teen drama Control Z. The soap opera star comes from a legacy of renowned actresses; her grandmother Anabelle Gutiérrez is considered "one of the pioneers of the golden age of Mexican cinema," per IMDb.

Sebastian Dante as Alex

In the wake of his little brother Gabriel's death, Charro and Lupita's older son Alex has to balance his rough relationship with his father and his desire to protect his girlfriend Lucía.

Sebastian Dante previously made his Netflix debut in the Mexican teen comedy Who's a Good Boy?. The rising star is best known for starring in telenovelas including Falsa identidad and El rey, Vicente Fernández.