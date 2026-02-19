Netflix ’s hit The Night Agent is back for more bombshell twists and high-octane action. In season 3 , Gabriel Basso reprises his role as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent based on Matthew Quirk’s 2019 mystery-thriller novel of the same name. This time, Peter is on the hunt for a rogue Treasury agent who has fled to Istanbul with sensitive intelligence in tow. As Peter’s investigation ramps up, he “uncovers a dark money network, evades paid assassins, and crosses paths with a relentless journalist whose pursuit of the truth puts them both squarely in the crosshairs,” according to Tudum .

With an entirely new mission in his hands, Peter will be interfacing with a fresh ensemble of characters . Ahead, see who is joining Basso on Peter’s globetrotting mission in The Night Agent season 3 cast.

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Sutherland is the titular Night Agent: an FBI agent who works in the secret Night Action investigative program at the White House, to be exact. Per Tudum, in season 3, Peter is “struggling with guilt over his actions in season 2 [and] desperate to bring the mysterious broker to justice.”

Gabriel Basso , 31, most recently appeared in the 2025 Kathryn Bigelow film A House of Dynamite and previously played now-Vice President J.D. Vance in the 2020 film adaptation of his memoir Hillbilly Elegy . He also had a supporting role on the early 2010s Showtime series The Big C, starring opposite Laura Linney, and appeared in films like Juror #2, Super 8, and The Kings of Summer.

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Now Head of Security for the First Family, Agent Arrington’s life is upended when there’s a violent incident at the White House that reframes the picture-perfect First Family.

Fola Evans-Akingbola , 31, is a Nigerian-English actress best known for playing Maddie Bishop in Freeform’s Siren. She has also appeared in the TV shows Game of Thrones , Black Mirror, and Ten Percent. Evans-Akingbola also lent her voice to the video game Assassin's Creed: Origins.

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe

Monroe is an international businessman and the “broker” who became Peter’s foe in season 2. Tudum promises that season 3 will show a more “human side of Monroe, as old wounds are reopened and we learn more about what it took to turn a man into a monster.”

Louis Herthum , 69, was a recurring star on HBO’s Westworld and has appeared in shows like True Blood, Longmire, What/If, and Home Before Dark. In the 1980s and 90s, he also held various roles on the long-running murder-mystery classic Murder, She Wrote.

Ward Horton as President Richard Hagan

According to Tudum, President Richard Hagan is “riding a wave of bipartisan popularity in his first term,” which could be upended by the decision between “being seen as a great president or a good man.”

Ward Horton , 50, is best known for appearing in the horror film Annabelle, a spin-off of The Conjuring. On TV, he appeared on the soap opera One Life to Live, the drama Pure Genius, and the HBO hit drama The Gilded Age .

Albert Jones as Aiden Mosley

Aiden Mosley is the FBI Deputy Director, and one of the few people who knows about Peter’s season 2 relationship with the broker. While he wants to support Peter, his governmental duties may force his hand.

Albert Jones , 44, previously appeared in TV shows like Mindhunter, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and The Changeling. In film, you might recognize Jones from The Bourne Ultimatum, Salt, and American Gangster.

David Lyons as Adam

Adam is Peter’s mysterious—and charming—new partner. Peter approaches Adam with an air of caution but is also intrigued by the newbie’s “experience, humor, and competence,” according to Tudum.

David Lyons, 49, most recently played FBI agent Brian Abbott opposite Claire Danes in the limited series The Beast in Me . Before that, he appeared on ER, Revolution, and Sea Patrol in his native Australia. In film, he starred alongside Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love and in the Nicholas Sparks romance drama Safe Haven.

Jennifer Morrison as Jenny Hagan

Move over, Mellie Grant; Jenny Hagan is the newest TV First Lady secretly pulling the strings in her husband’s administration. In season 3, First Lady Hagan will have her wits tested when a violent event occurs at the White House, forcing her to turn to unexpected sources.

Jennifer Morrison , 46, is a TV legend, with main or recurring roles on shows like House, Once Upon A Time, How I Met Your Mother, This is Us, and more. As a director, she’s helmed episodes of Yellowjackets , Euphoria , and Dr. Death. In 2017, she directed her first feature, Sun Dogs, which won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Savannah Film Festival

Stephen Moyer as The Father

A contract killer, “The Father” is a ruthless and determined assassin. But as his moniker suggests, he’s also the father to a young boy. When the lines between his worlds are blurred, he’s forced to make a tough choice.

Fans first fell in love with Stephen Moyer , 56, when he played vampire Bill Compton on True Blood. He later starred in the X-Men TV series The Gifted, The Bastard Executioner, and Shots Fired. In his native England, he appeared in Safe House and Art Detectives. He also played Georg Von Trapp in the live televised production of The Sound of Music.

Genesis Rodriguez as Isabel De Leon

Isabel De Leon is a journalist committed to exposing the truth—no matter the cost. When she begins pursuing a major scoop, she finds it’s much more personal than she expected, which threatens her entire foundation.

Genesis Rodriguez , 38, is best known for her leading roles in Spanish-language dramas like Prisionera, Dame Chocolate, and Doña Bárbara. She later appeared on Entourage, and in the films Man on a Ledge, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, and The Last Stand.

Suraj Sharma as Jay Batra

Financial analyst Jay Batra uncovers a huge international conspiracy linked to terrorism, and must decide whether to keep his head down or listen to his moral compass.

Suraj Sharma , 32, broke onto the scene with his acclaimed starring role in Ang Lee’s 2012 film Life of Pi. Since then, he’s appeared in Homeland, God Friended Me, and How I Met Your Father. Starring in both American and Indian projects , Sharma has also appeared in films like Million Dollar Arm, Wedding Season, Gulmohar, and Happy Death Day 2U.

Callum Vinson as The Son

As expected, The Son is the real son of Moyer’s “The Father” character. As he matures, he finds himself questioning the parameters of the world that his father has built for him.

Callum Vinson , 11, is no stranger to complex roles: He got his start on the Chucky series. Last year, he appeared in the limited series Long Bright River opposite Amanda Seyfried , and has voiced Piglet on various Winnie the Pooh series. In addition to The Night Agent, Vinson is slated to star in Peacock’s forthcoming Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake, as a young Jason Voorhees.

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver

One of the few returning characters that Peter can trust, Catherine Weaver is hellbent on bringing down the broker—despite the risks.

Amanda Warren , 43, is best known for her roles on celebrated series like The Leftovers, Dickinson, and The Americans. Her film credits include Seven Psychopaths, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Adjustment Bureau.