'The Ultimatum' Season 2: Everything We Know

As expected, The Ultimatum has hit Netflix like a bag of bricks filled with emotional scars and engagement rings. The newest show from the producers behind Love is Blind (opens in new tab) follows six couples stuck on an ultimatum, where one member is demanding marriage at the ripe age of twenty-something and the other still has reservations. In the first eight episodes released, these couples split up, pair up within their group of twelve, and live together in the new pairs for three weeks before returning to their original partners for another three weeks. In next week's finale, we'll see whether any of these couples have worked through their issues enough to say "I do" (or at least "I will").

Though the show just dropped April 6, Netflix had high confidence in the team that found reality stars like Lauren & Cameron and Deepti, which has paid off with The Ultimatum hitting no. 1 on its charts. Here's everything we know about the future of the show.

Has 'The Ultimatum' been renewed for season 2?

Netflix announced that The Ultimatum will get a season 2 more than a week before season 1 even premiered, with the news dropping amid a massive renewal announcement for several of the streamers' dating shows.

In case you're interested, you can check out the announcement parody video for the faux boy band N-2-LUV below, featuring Too Hot to Handle cast members Harry Jowsey, Nathan Webb, and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, and Love Is Blind cast members Jarrette Jones and Matt Barnett. (4*TOWN (opens in new tab) they are not, but it's a funny clip.)

Executive producer Chris Coelen also spoke to Variety (opens in new tab) about the premise and what draws viewers into the show.

"It’s based in a very real relatable conversation and situation for for many, many people — either you’ve been in that situation or you’ve known people who are in that situation," he said. “What’s fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons — ‘I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don’t want to repeat my past’ or ‘I’m not ready, I’m too young’ or ‘I need to be financially stable.’ There may be some validity to some of those reasons, but the real reason is that they’re not sure that they want to marry this person that they’re with. Most of those things that they say are our excuses, and it’s very common.”

When would season 2 of 'The Ultimatum' come out?

We couldn't find any hints that season 2 filming has already begun, but Netflix has been releasing their reality shows pretty quickly as of late. Even Love is Blind is set to return super quickly, since the production filmed seasons 2 and 3 at the same time. Judging by how casting goes, we may even get new episodes before 2023.

What do we know about the cast of season 2?

According to the announcement, season 2 will take a new direction, featuring an all-queer, mostly female cast. While it's too early to know who's in the cast or where the season will even be placed, season 1 found a cast of six couples (opens in new tab) based in Austin, TX. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the show's official Instagram (opens in new tab) followed the cast ahead of the show's airing, so the new cast may be revealed in a similar way. Two people who will definitely be returning: our intrepid hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

As for the filming location, the all-local cast angle has let both Love is Blind and The Ultimatum get scenes with not only the couples in everyday life but also their friends and family, so the question is just which city they'll head to next. (Previous locales Atlanta, Chicago, and Austin might be off the table.)