Since its debut in September 2024, Netflix's Culinary Class Wars has turned South Korea's most talented chefs into global stars. The Korean reality show is a cutthroat cooking competition that pits acclaimed culinary masters, dubbed the White Spoons, against lesser-known rising chefs, known as the Black Spoons. After appearing on the smash-hit first season, several Black Spoons have become global stars in their own right, from winner Napoli Matfia to fan-favorites Cooking Maniac and Auntie Omakase.

I'm a lifelong supporter of underdogs, so when Black Spoon Brewmaster Yun made me cry in the qualifying round, I knew I'd found my season 2 favorite. The soft-spoken chef made a strong impression with her introduction, where she revealed that she's not a professionally-trained chef, but a Korean barkeep who employs traditional methods while cooking and brewing alcohol. Though she had visible nerves while preparing her meal—and distilling soju on the spot, a first on the show—judge Ahn Sung-jae sent her through, complimenting her "special chef's touch."

Black Spoons Brewmaster Yun and Culinary Monster return to set after surviving the consolation round. (Image credit: Netflix)

Throughout the season, Yun's delicious takes on common Korean comfort foods have passed multiple rounds, including the consolation match among the Black Spoons in episode 8. In episode 9, she made it to season 2's Top 7, joining as the only female Black Spoon still standing.

With Culinary Class Wars' final three episodes arriving this January, read on for everything to know about Brewmaster Yun, including how to visit her restaurant on your next trip to Seoul.

Brewmaster Yun and Rebellious Genius cook together in episode 6. (Image credit: Netflix)

Brewmaster Yun, real name Yun Na-ra, is the chef-owner of the tavern Yunjudang.

Yun Na-ra, a.k.a. Brewmaster Yun, is a Korean chef and barkeep who has been brewing alcohol for 10 years. She's best known for brewing makegolli, a traditional rice wine made by fermenting the grain with water and a nuruk starter.

For the past seven years, Yun has run Yunjudang, a traditional Korean tavern (or jumak), located in Yongsan Haebangchon Village in Seoul. There, she serves home-brewed traditional alcohol with Korean dishes. As she shared in her intro, both the local and foreign visitors call her "jumo," the traditional term for a female tavern owner.

In December 2025, Yunjudang closed for a brief hiatus. Yun explained in an Instagram post (translated by Papago), "As much as we've been working so hard this year, I'm taking a break and spending time with my family. I'm taking care of my health and charging it."

Brewmaster Yun also runs a liquor studio that offers brewing classes.

In addition to the main pub, Yun also owns Yunjudang Brewery, a traditional liquor studio and brewery located near the Unhyeongung Royal Residence in Seoul's Jongno neighborhood. There, Yun hosts maekgolli-making classes for both Korean and English speakers. According to Visit Seoul, "Participants can see the entire chain of brewing, and learn about the process Korean rice goes through to become fragrant liquor."

Earlier this year, Yun published the cookbook Makgeolli Recipes for All Four Seasons, a comprehensive guide to traditional Korean brewing. In an Instagram caption posted after the book's release, Yun wrote (translated by Papago), "From makgeolli to soft drinks to distilled soju to anywhere in the world. We will guide you from the basics of drinking to the deepening process so that you can try it yourself."

Brewmaster Yun and Im Seong-keun present their collaboration dish in episode 9. (Image credit: Netflix)

Brewmaster Yun shares her recipes and reunions with the 'Culinary Class Wars' cast on Instagram.

Viewers who've binged Culinary Class Wars and want to see more content with Brewmaster Yun can turn toward the chef's Instagram. She often shares updates from her life on the platform, from pictures of the seasonal meals offered at Yunjudang, to behind-the-scenes clips from the liquor studio, to her visits to other Seoul restaurants and collaborations with other chefs.

Since the reality hit has aired, Yun has also posted about reuniting with her season 2 co-stars, and she shared one of her viral recipes from the show, the dried pollack hangover soup. She has also shared lovely updates with her former partner for Round 4, Im Seong-keun. In a post shared after episode 9 (translated by Papago), Yun revealed that she had been a fan of Im since his season of the cooking show Hansik Battle, and called Round 4 the first round of the show where she had fun.

Brewmaster Yun applied to 'Culinary Class Wars' soon after giving birth to her son.

Amid all the cooking content, Yun has also shared posts about her life as a new mom. She welcomed an infant son in October 2024; according to a recent Instagram post, she applied for Culinary Class Wars soon after giving birth. In a sweet tribute for his first birthday, she wrote (translated by Papago), "It's been exactly a year since I met my treasure....Every moment with you is beautiful."