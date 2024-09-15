Selena Gomez's 2024 Emmys Red Carpet LBD Makes the World's Most Popular Dress Feel Brand New
This is her third time this week...
One thing about Selena Gomez: she's going to wear a little black dress—come hell or high water. The beauty mogul loves an LBD and wastes absolutely no opportunities to wear one. In the past week alone, Gomez has worn not one, but two different styles, while at the annual Toronto Film Festival. And when it came time for this year's Emmy Awards, the actor continued that little black streak on the award show's highly-anticipated red carpet.
A first-time nominee, Gomez is up for actress in a comedy series for her work in Only Murders in the Building. The star dressed for the honor, wearing a formal version of her go-to dress style.
Gomez was outfitted in a floor-length Ralph Lauren halter dress with a flared mermaid skirt. The gown featured a glimmering neckline comprised of square-shaped crystals, effectively rendering any need for a necklace futile. Drawing even more attention to the crystalized detail, Gomez's look was styled with platinum diamond jewelry.
Her stylist, Erin Walsh, said she was going for "effortless elegance" when constructing the look, and it's safe to say she succeeded.
Gomez's hair, too, was aiming to achieve an air of "effortless elegance and high-shine," said hairstylist Marrissa Marino. “We were inspired by her Ralph Lauren gown."
Gomez wore her dark hair straight and tucked it behind her ears to show off a pair of leafy, diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. earrings. Her glam, too, tapped into the subtle glamour of her look, comprised of pretty neutrals.
Though her 2024 ensemble was classic Gomez, her look from last Emmys was somewhat of a curveball. Gomez attended the 2023 award show in January, wearing a regal take on the modern-day naked dress. Designed by Oscar de la Renta, she was covered in burgundy sequins and wore a moody lip color to match.
I think I can speak for all of us when I say: give this woman an Emmy.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
