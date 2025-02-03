The Biggest 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Trend? Changing Out of Red Carpet Outfits
What was once a flex reserved for a single attendee is now the move du jour.
For a certain group of stars at the 2025 Grammy awards, two red carpet fashion updates (or three, or four) were so much better than one. Outfit changes used to be a flex reserved for an event's host (like Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala) or a performer getting up onstage. But this year, Grammy nominees and presenters couldn't resist giving their personal style more air time. Chappell Roan changed at least twice after walking the red carpet in Jean Paul Gaultier; Doechii stacked on at least four (4!!) Thom Browne ensembles. These two winners also graced the stage with their biggest hits, but they also flexed their style prowess with fresh outfits to head back to their seats. What says "It's my night" more than flexing the breadth and depth of your fashion contract—and your stylist's connections?
Celebrities at every point on the style spectrum embraced the low-key outfit change, making it more of a Grammys trend than tiny pillbox hats, opera gloves, or visiting a designer's rare archives. Here, catch up on the best 2025 Grammy looks that didn't walk the red carpet.
Doechii
No one could blame the Grammys-watching audience for losing track of Doechii's many, many Thom Browne outfit. The "Nissan Altima" singer changed from her pinstripe corset gown on the red carpet to at least four looks inside the show, including a dress with an exaggerated hoop skirt and a ruffled strapless gown over a white button-down. The most dramatic of the evening? The Thom Browne bra and panties she wore during her performance.
Chappell Roan
Long-lost Jean Paul Gaultier couture was just the start of first-time Grammy winner Chappell Roan's fashion parade at the 2025 Grammys. A multi-tiered custom Thom Browne dress, a leather mini bodysuit, and a bow-topped Acne Studios dress rounded out her evening of outfit changes.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga completed two head-turning outfit changes before accepting her Grammy for Best Pop Duo with Bruno Mars. First, the pair performed their No.1 hit "Die With a Smile," with the songstress wearing a ruffled Valentino gown from Alessandro Michele's debut collection for the house. Then, she returned to the stage for a moving acceptance speech in a black off-the-shoulder gown.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter started the night in custom JW Anderson; performed in custom Dolce & Gabbana; and finished out the festivities in a shimmering gold dress. That last look might have been the star manifesting another trophy to take home. It was definitely her standout collaboration with stylist Jared Ellner for the night.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus had a little black dress agenda at the 2025 Grammys—but her three selects couldn't be more different. After baring her abs in a Saint Laurent gown, she covered up in a long-sleeve, skintight dress. Same palette, entirely different vibes. And then, she closed out the night in a custom Alaïa gown while presenting Record of the Year.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsea Ballerini
The constant between Kelsea Ballerini's original Grammys outfit and her second? A dramatic cape swept over her shoulders. The first came courtesy of Tamara Ralph Couture, in dazzling white over a skintight LBD. The second was gauzy black chiffon, over an equally little (and luxurious) black dress.
Charli XCX
While Charli XCX's Jean Paul Gaultier gown felt extremely "her," the singer's second look was even more of an instant "club classic." She swapped layers of chiffon and a sculpted corset for a black two-piece set—and in true brat fashion, slim sunglasses worn inside.
Billie Eilish
Think Billie Eilish's 2025 Grammys red carpet look was casual? Her post-performance outfit change was even more laid-back. She traded her custom Prada suit and nautical hat for an extra-oversize soccer jersey, baggy jorts, and a backwards baseball cap. The "Birds of a Feather" singer understands that it's a long night; even in one of music's most rarified rooms, comfort is key.
Chrissy Teigen
After walking the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a black Christian Siriano gown, Chrissy Teigen changed into a Tony Ward Couture dress that hit all the same notes in a different shade. Starlight silver fabric replaced her jet-black original dress, emphasized with a long cape over her shoulders. Consistent between both looks? A sky-high pair of heels.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Jennifer Lopez Snuck Into the 2025 Grammys in a Dramatic Sculptural Sheer Skirt
In true J.Lo form, the star looked as glamorous as can be.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Chappell Roan Calls Upon Record Labels to Offer Artist Healthcare at the Grammys: "We Got You, But Do You Got Us"
The Midwest Princess made a powerful speech while accepting the award for Best New Artist.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo Casually Recreated the "Holding Space" Meme at the Grammys
The moment played out in the background of a clip of Trevor Noah hosting the awards show.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
The 10 Best 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Looks Stay True to Stars' Distinct Personal Style
These 10 stars stayed true to their personal style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Lady Gaga Shape-Shifts into a Gothic Victorian Portrait on the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
The pop icon looked like 19th-century nobility.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Taylor Swift's Red Hot Grammys 2025 Corset Mini Dress Officially Starts Her Next Style Era
Goodbye, 'Tortured Poets' black and white.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Miley Cyrus's 2025 Grammys Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown Completely Bares Her Abs
Her ability to elevate the little black dress knows no bounds.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Charli XCX Brings Club-Classic Brat Fashion to the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
It's alright to just admit that she's the fantasy.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Backless 2025 Grammys Versace Gown Will Make You Say "Good 4 Her"
She left little to the imagination.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Doechii Hits the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet as a Prepster "Swamp Princess"
She put a "swamp princess" spin on awards show style.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Chappell Roan Pulls Vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier for the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
She's "HOT TO GO!" and ready to win.
By Emma Childs Published