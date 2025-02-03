For a certain group of stars at the 2025 Grammy awards, two red carpet fashion updates (or three, or four) were so much better than one. Outfit changes used to be a flex reserved for an event's host (like Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala) or a performer getting up onstage. But this year, Grammy nominees and presenters couldn't resist giving their personal style more air time. Chappell Roan changed at least twice after walking the red carpet in Jean Paul Gaultier; Doechii stacked on at least four (4!!) Thom Browne ensembles. These two winners also graced the stage with their biggest hits, but they also flexed their style prowess with fresh outfits to head back to their seats. What says "It's my night" more than flexing the breadth and depth of your fashion contract—and your stylist's connections?

Celebrities at every point on the style spectrum embraced the low-key outfit change, making it more of a Grammys trend than tiny pillbox hats, opera gloves, or visiting a designer's rare archives. Here, catch up on the best 2025 Grammy looks that didn't walk the red carpet.

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan in their second outfits of the evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii

Doechii had stacks of Thom Browne outfits to wear at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Including? This hoop skirt Doechii wore to accept her Best Rap Album award. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No one could blame the Grammys-watching audience for losing track of Doechii's many, many Thom Browne outfit. The "Nissan Altima" singer changed from her pinstripe corset gown on the red carpet to at least four looks inside the show, including a dress with an exaggerated hoop skirt and a ruffled strapless gown over a white button-down. The most dramatic of the evening? The Thom Browne bra and panties she wore during her performance.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan abandoned her red carpet Jean Paul Gaultier couture for custom Thom Browne... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...and then sampled a bow-adorned dress by Acne Studios. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long-lost Jean Paul Gaultier couture was just the start of first-time Grammy winner Chappell Roan's fashion parade at the 2025 Grammys. A multi-tiered custom Thom Browne dress, a leather mini bodysuit, and a bow-topped Acne Studios dress rounded out her evening of outfit changes.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performed in fresh-off-the-runway Valentino during the 2025 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga completed two head-turning outfit changes before accepting her Grammy for Best Pop Duo with Bruno Mars. First, the pair performed their No.1 hit "Die With a Smile," with the songstress wearing a ruffled Valentino gown from Alessandro Michele's debut collection for the house. Then, she returned to the stage for a moving acceptance speech in a black off-the-shoulder gown.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter hewed to her favorite silhouette—a bustier strapless dress—at the 2025 Grammy awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter started the night in custom JW Anderson; performed in custom Dolce & Gabbana; and finished out the festivities in a shimmering gold dress. That last look might have been the star manifesting another trophy to take home. It was definitely her standout collaboration with stylist Jared Ellner for the night.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus covered up in her second dress of the night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus had a little black dress agenda at the 2025 Grammys—but her three selects couldn't be more different. After baring her abs in a Saint Laurent gown, she covered up in a long-sleeve, skintight dress. Same palette, entirely different vibes. And then, she closed out the night in a custom Alaïa gown while presenting Record of the Year.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini swapped a skin-tight black dress for another LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The constant between Kelsea Ballerini's original Grammys outfit and her second? A dramatic cape swept over her shoulders. The first came courtesy of Tamara Ralph Couture, in dazzling white over a skintight LBD. The second was gauzy black chiffon, over an equally little (and luxurious) black dress.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX went brat-mode in a black two-piece set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Charli XCX's Jean Paul Gaultier gown felt extremely "her," the singer's second look was even more of an instant "club classic." She swapped layers of chiffon and a sculpted corset for a black two-piece set—and in true brat fashion, slim sunglasses worn inside.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's outfit change went even more casual than her custom Prada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Think Billie Eilish's 2025 Grammys red carpet look was casual? Her post-performance outfit change was even more laid-back. She traded her custom Prada suit and nautical hat for an extra-oversize soccer jersey, baggy jorts, and a backwards baseball cap. The "Birds of a Feather" singer understands that it's a long night; even in one of music's most rarified rooms, comfort is key.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen wearing her second look of the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After walking the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a black Christian Siriano gown, Chrissy Teigen changed into a Tony Ward Couture dress that hit all the same notes in a different shade. Starlight silver fabric replaced her jet-black original dress, emphasized with a long cape over her shoulders. Consistent between both looks? A sky-high pair of heels.