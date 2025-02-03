Miley Cyrus's 2025 Grammys Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown Completely Bares Her Abs

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus changed between five chainmail and sequin-spangled dresses. A year later, she stuck to one marvelous red carpet outfit.

The "Flowers" singer arrived at the 2025 Grammys red carpet ready to bare it all (and take home a trophy for Best Country Duo with Beyoncé). She and stylist Bradley Kenneth chose an ab-baring Saint Laurent dress, crafted from what looks like leather. The biker-chic gown came with heaps of Tiffany jewelry.

Miley Cyrus attending the 2025 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus accompanied her 2025 Grammys dress with an accompanying new haircut: blunt bangs with choppy layers framing her face.

Cyrus debuted a fresh haircut with her dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus's red carpet style has a punk-rock edge that makes even the little black dress feel exciting again. For the 2024 Grammys—which she hosted—the singer changed between five revealing, all-out-glamorous outfits.

Her evening started in a gold chainmail naked dress that revealed more than it concealed. The piece was custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela, styled by Bradley Kenneth, and entirely made of hardware. Her Grammys makeup played off the dress's gold tones, combining shimmery bronzer and a dewy eye crafted with Pat McGrath Labs products.

Earlier in the evening, Cyrus had walked the carpet in a chain-coated gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the show got underway, Cyrus averaged an outfit change per every hour of the Grammy Awards' broadcast. One moment, she wore a halterneck black jumpsuit shimmering with black crystals; the next, she had a one-shoulder brown dress with a matching Gucci bag. The high point of her wardrobe changes arrived when she performed her Best Pop Solo Performance-winning song "Flowers" in a Tina Turner-inspired Bob Mackie mini dress.

Miley Cyrus performed at the 2024 Grammy Awards in a vintage Bob Mackie dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Miley Cyrus gets attached to her 2025 Grammys red carpet outfit, she'll make the relationship permanent. Earlier this year, designer Bob Mackie confirmed the singer had purchased her performance dress from the 2024 awards show.