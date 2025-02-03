Miley Cyrus's 2025 Grammys Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown Completely Bares Her Abs
Her ability to elevate the little black dress knows no bounds.
At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus changed between five chainmail and sequin-spangled dresses. A year later, she stuck to one marvelous red carpet outfit.
The "Flowers" singer arrived at the 2025 Grammys red carpet ready to bare it all (and take home a trophy for Best Country Duo with Beyoncé). She and stylist Bradley Kenneth chose an ab-baring Saint Laurent dress, crafted from what looks like leather. The biker-chic gown came with heaps of Tiffany jewelry.
Cyrus accompanied her 2025 Grammys dress with an accompanying new haircut: blunt bangs with choppy layers framing her face.
Miley Cyrus's red carpet style has a punk-rock edge that makes even the little black dress feel exciting again. For the 2024 Grammys—which she hosted—the singer changed between five revealing, all-out-glamorous outfits.
Her evening started in a gold chainmail naked dress that revealed more than it concealed. The piece was custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela, styled by Bradley Kenneth, and entirely made of hardware. Her Grammys makeup played off the dress's gold tones, combining shimmery bronzer and a dewy eye crafted with Pat McGrath Labs products.
Once the show got underway, Cyrus averaged an outfit change per every hour of the Grammy Awards' broadcast. One moment, she wore a halterneck black jumpsuit shimmering with black crystals; the next, she had a one-shoulder brown dress with a matching Gucci bag. The high point of her wardrobe changes arrived when she performed her Best Pop Solo Performance-winning song "Flowers" in a Tina Turner-inspired Bob Mackie mini dress.
If Miley Cyrus gets attached to her 2025 Grammys red carpet outfit, she'll make the relationship permanent. Earlier this year, designer Bob Mackie confirmed the singer had purchased her performance dress from the 2024 awards show.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
