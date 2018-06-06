Today's Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon's Campaign Just Released a Line of 'Sex and the City'-Themed Merch

Does that "I'm a Miranda" tee come in my size?

Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York, and one can’t properly run for office without releasing some cool campaign merch right? Right. To get her supporters and Sex and the City fans riled up, Nixon's campaign website launched limited-edition Miranda T-shirts and accessories on Wednesday in honor of SATC's 20th anniversary.

The genius designs were created by the team behind Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc, and all proceeds will benefit Nixon's gubernational campaign. (I already have my eye on the, "I'm a Miranda and I'm voting for Cynthia" tee in white.)

Courtesy

20th Anniversary Black SATC Tee, $35 SHOP IT

Courtesy

20th Anniversary White SATC Tee, $35 SHOP IT

Courtesy

20th Anniversary SATC Tee-Toddler, $28 SHOP IT

