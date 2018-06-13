Today's Top Stories
Let's Talk About Kanye's New Yeezy Campaign
How Old Meghan Photos Will Be Used To Hurt Kate
The Best Underwear for Every Occasion
Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson Are Soul Sisters
Why People Are Boycotting Kat Von D Beauty

​Jenna Dewan​'s Summery Dress Is Only $67 and Also All I Need in This Life

Pretty in pink.

BACKGRID

If you’re still reeling from the Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum split (I know I am), rest assured: she is doing fine. (There's still "love" and "support" between the two apparently, if that soothes your soul.) The actress has dived into her career full force, working on the second season of World of Dance and doing voiceovers for shows like Blaze and the Monster Machines.

In between these activities, on Tuesday, Dewan was spotted living life, a.k.a. running errands. For the daytime activities, she dressed down in a pale blush summer dress and gray crisscross strap slides.

BACKGRID

In the spirit of finding affordable summer pieces, I tracked down her exact dress to Australian online retailer Hello Molly. As of writing this, the $67 cotton number, is still available to shop, though I have a feeling it'll quickly sell out after fans spot it on Dewan.

Be right back, making my purchase in 3, 2, 1. . .

Courtesy

Hello Molly, $67 SHOP IT

