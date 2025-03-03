Lily-Rose Depp Makes Her 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Lacy Naked Dress

Lily-Rose Depp at the 2025 Oscars
(Image credit: Getty Images)
For her 2025 Oscars red carpet debut, Lily-Rose Depp paid homage to a time-honored Hollywood fashion tradition: the nearly-naked dress.

Walking the 97th Annual Academy Awards red carpet, the Nosferatu actress slipped into a Chanel Couture dress inspired by an archival look from the Parisian label’s Spring 1995 couture collection. The black halter gown, styled by Spencer Singer, was stitched with floral lace fabric and decorated with a sequin-adorned peplum that delivered an hourglass silhouette.

lily-rose depp on the 2025 oscars red carpet

Lily-Rose Depp made a sheer statement on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Vogue, Depp shared that her sheer red carpet fashion moment—which took 515 hours to make—drew from Hollywood muses like Marilyn Monroe and Veronica Lake.

The actress embellished her look with sumptuous satin Mary Jane pumps and gems from Chanel’s High Jewelry collection.

As for glam, Depp adhered to the Old Hollywood theme by styling her blonde strands in voluminous waves parted to the side. She amped up the allure of her makeup with contour that enhanced her chiselled cheeks, a dramatic smoky eye, and a swipe of nude lipstick.

lily-rose depp on the 2025 oscars red carpet

A closer look at Depp's 2025 Oscars glam.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Depp has favored a lingerie-inspired look. In fact, if you take a glimpse at her last awards show appearance, you’ll notice that she loves nothing more than a naked dress.

Depp attended the British Academy Film Awards in 2020 dressed in a Chanel masterpiece that practically embodied the term “barely-there.” Her outfit featured a completely transparent lace bodysuit layered beneath a gauzy slip dress. She took her daring gown a step further with bold diamond cuff bracelets and lofty peep-toe pumps.

lily-rose depp at the British Academy Film Awards in 2020

Depp is no stranger to naked dressing—she stunned in a Chanel lace bodysuit at the British Academy Film Awards in 2020.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Depp didn't receive any nominations this evening at the 97th Academy Awards, she did attend as a presenter for the Best Costume Design category. Given that the 25-year-old’s acting career is on a meteoric rise, we’re bound to see her grace the Oscars red carpet again. And when that moment comes, perhaps she’ll be turning heads in diaphanous lace fabric.

