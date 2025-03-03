Lily-Rose Depp Makes Her 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Lacy Naked Dress
The actress caused jaws to drop in a vintage-inspired Chanel gown.
For her 2025 Oscars red carpet debut, Lily-Rose Depp paid homage to a time-honored Hollywood fashion tradition: the nearly-naked dress.
Walking the 97th Annual Academy Awards red carpet, the Nosferatu actress slipped into a Chanel Couture dress inspired by an archival look from the Parisian label’s Spring 1995 couture collection. The black halter gown, styled by Spencer Singer, was stitched with floral lace fabric and decorated with a sequin-adorned peplum that delivered an hourglass silhouette.
In an interview with Vogue, Depp shared that her sheer red carpet fashion moment—which took 515 hours to make—drew from Hollywood muses like Marilyn Monroe and Veronica Lake.
The actress embellished her look with sumptuous satin Mary Jane pumps and gems from Chanel’s High Jewelry collection.
As for glam, Depp adhered to the Old Hollywood theme by styling her blonde strands in voluminous waves parted to the side. She amped up the allure of her makeup with contour that enhanced her chiselled cheeks, a dramatic smoky eye, and a swipe of nude lipstick.
This isn’t the first time that Depp has favored a lingerie-inspired look. In fact, if you take a glimpse at her last awards show appearance, you’ll notice that she loves nothing more than a naked dress.
Depp attended the British Academy Film Awards in 2020 dressed in a Chanel masterpiece that practically embodied the term “barely-there.” Her outfit featured a completely transparent lace bodysuit layered beneath a gauzy slip dress. She took her daring gown a step further with bold diamond cuff bracelets and lofty peep-toe pumps.
While Depp didn't receive any nominations this evening at the 97th Academy Awards, she did attend as a presenter for the Best Costume Design category. Given that the 25-year-old’s acting career is on a meteoric rise, we’re bound to see her grace the Oscars red carpet again. And when that moment comes, perhaps she’ll be turning heads in diaphanous lace fabric.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
