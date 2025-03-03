Halle Berry’s 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Dress Resembles the Chicest Broken Mirror
The star’s custom Christian Siriano dress is the carpet's brightest mosaic.
No matter the role she plays onscreen, Halle Berry never fails to command attention with her one-of-a-kind talent. The exact same can be said for her head-turning red carpet style, which she showed off again at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2.
Berry arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood wearing a shimmering Christian Siriano masterpiece styled by Lindsay Flores. The star’s mosaic-inspired dress was embellished with shards of metal, scattered crystals, and mesh fabric that hugged her figure. She elevated her outfit with diamond earrings, chain bracelets, and matching rings.
With a face card that never declines, it’s no surprise that Berry also served up a dazzling Oscars beauty look, too. The award-winning actress opted for a sultry smoky eye, sun-kissed bronzer, and pink lipstick. As for her hair, she kept things fairly simple with a flared bob.
While Berry was not nominated for an Oscar this awards season, she's take the stage as a presenter alongside Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldaña, and several other A-listers.
As an Oscars veteran, Berry has attended the ceremony 12 times since 1996. However, many would argue that her most memorable appearance took place in 2002 when she accepted the Best Actress award for her performance in the romantic thriller Monster's Ball. In doing so, she made history as the first Black woman to conquer the category. For the occasion, Berry wore an Elie Saab naked dress stitched with a floral-adorned mesh bodice and a slinky satin skirt.
Berry last graced the Oscars red carpet in 2023, when she stunned in a white halter gown designed by Tamara Ralph. Styled by Flores, the breathtaking dress featured scintillating rose gold rosettes, a hip-grazing slit, and a cutout that revealed her torso. Berry topped off her revealing frock with satin peep-toe pumps and Pomellato hoop earrings.
The actress is no stranger to a peekaboo moment. During the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2022, she slipped into a Mônot corset stitched with transparent fabric. Flores balanced out Berry’s sultry top with a sophisticated Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo crafted with rich velvet fabric.
Whether dressed in a sheer garb or a mosaic dress, Berry has delivered countless style moments over her decades-long career that we’ll never forget. Needless to say, there’s no doubt that she’ll continue to make jaws drop by the time the 2025 Oscars conclude.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
Emma Stone's 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Look Showers Her With Iridescent Scales
The actor slipped into a scaly Louis Vuitton gown to present an award at the 2025 Oscars.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
