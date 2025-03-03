Halle Berry’s 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Dress Resembles the Chicest Broken Mirror

No matter the role she plays onscreen, Halle Berry never fails to command attention with her one-of-a-kind talent. The exact same can be said for her head-turning red carpet style, which she showed off again at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2.

Berry arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood wearing a shimmering Christian Siriano masterpiece styled by Lindsay Flores. The star’s mosaic-inspired dress was embellished with shards of metal, scattered crystals, and mesh fabric that hugged her figure. She elevated her outfit with diamond earrings, chain bracelets, and matching rings.

halle berry on the 2025 oscars red carpet

Halle Berry embodies a walking piece of art on the Oscars 2025 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a face card that never declines, it’s no surprise that Berry also served up a dazzling Oscars beauty look, too. The award-winning actress opted for a sultry smoky eye, sun-kissed bronzer, and pink lipstick. As for her hair, she kept things fairly simple with a flared bob.

Halle Berry on the 2025 Oscars red carpet

A closer look at Halle Berry's Oscars 2025 beauty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Berry was not nominated for an Oscar this awards season, she's take the stage as a presenter alongside Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldaña, and several other A-listers.

As an Oscars veteran, Berry has attended the ceremony 12 times since 1996. However, many would argue that her most memorable appearance took place in 2002 when she accepted the Best Actress award for her performance in the romantic thriller Monster's Ball. In doing so, she made history as the first Black woman to conquer the category. For the occasion, Berry wore an Elie Saab naked dress stitched with a floral-adorned mesh bodice and a slinky satin skirt.

Halle Berry at the 2002 Oscars Awards

Berry pictured at the 2002 Oscars ceremony wearing her iconic Elie Saab dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Berry last graced the Oscars red carpet in 2023, when she stunned in a white halter gown designed by Tamara Ralph. Styled by Flores, the breathtaking dress featured scintillating rose gold rosettes, a hip-grazing slit, and a cutout that revealed her torso. Berry topped off her revealing frock with satin peep-toe pumps and Pomellato hoop earrings.

Halle Berry at the 2023 Oscars

At the 95th Academy Awards, Berry embraced a skin-baring look in a Tamara Ralph cutout dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress is no stranger to a peekaboo moment. During the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2022, she slipped into a Mônot corset stitched with transparent fabric. Flores balanced out Berry’s sultry top with a sophisticated Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo crafted with rich velvet fabric.

Halle Berry at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Berry took over the Critics Choice Awards red carpet with a bold Mônot corset teamed with a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether dressed in a sheer garb or a mosaic dress, Berry has delivered countless style moments over her decades-long career that we’ll never forget. Needless to say, there’s no doubt that she’ll continue to make jaws drop by the time the 2025 Oscars conclude.

