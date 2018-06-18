Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle Just Rewore Her Wedding Day Shoes
2
I Spent $200,000 to Solve My Fertility Issues
3
10 Rainbow Products to Shop for Pride Month
4
The 5 Best Sunscreens to Layer Under Foundation
5
Natalie Portman Knew Jared Kushner at Harvard

Pippa Middleton's Easy Maternity Dress Is So Affordable, You Won't Believe It

I want it, and I'm not pregnant.

BACKGRID

There’s a reason you obsess over Pippa Middleton’s maternity outfits—they always look effortlessly put together. Case in point: She stepped out this weekend in a printed shirtdress and black flats. The socialite's Seraphine maternity look featured an empire waistline and simple buttons on the front. It perfectly highlighted Pippa's growing belly (this was the first time you could clearly make out her baby bump) and she looked quite comfortable in the piece as she ran her errands.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

BACKGRID

The expectant mama has a knack for finding affordable outfits, and this dress is only $65 (and still available). While Pippa styled hers with flats for an easy look, you could take yours up a notch with ankle boots or platform wedges, if you dare. (We know Pippa has a pair in her closet.) Though, she's likely now saving them to wear post-pregnancy.

Courtesy

Seraphine, $65 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Pippa Middleton Wore a Chic Floral Maternity Dress
Pippa Middleton Wore the Cutest $49 J.Crew Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Meghan Markle Just Rewore Her Wedding Day Shoes
Meghan Markle Wears Oscar de la Renta
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 All the Best Looks From the 2018 MTV Movie Awards
10 Rainbow Products to Shop for Pride Month
Amal Clooney Is Ready to Party in Her Jumpsuit
Kendall and Bella Star in a New DSquared Campaign
15 Summer Must-Have Clothes Under $100
Duchess Meghan Prince Harry Stella McCartney Windsor reception royal wedding You Can Now Buy Meghan Markle's Reception Dress
This Brand Printed Sexual Assault Stories on Jeans
Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy with the Queen