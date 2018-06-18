Pippa Middleton's Easy Maternity Dress Is So Affordable, You Won't Believe It

There’s a reason you obsess over Pippa Middleton’s maternity outfits—they always look effortlessly put together. Case in point: She stepped out this weekend in a printed shirtdress and black flats. The socialite's Seraphine maternity look featured an empire waistline and simple buttons on the front. It perfectly highlighted Pippa's growing belly (this was the first time you could clearly make out her baby bump) and she looked quite comfortable in the piece as she ran her errands.

BACKGRID

The expectant mama has a knack for finding affordable outfits, and this dress is only $65 (and still available). While Pippa styled hers with flats for an easy look, you could take yours up a notch with ankle boots or platform wedges, if you dare. (We know Pippa has a pair in her closet.) Though, she's likely now saving them to wear post-pregnancy.

Courtesy

