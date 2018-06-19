Pippa Middleton​ Traded in Her Maternity Dresses for This Fancy Jumpsuit

Pippa Middleton proves you can wear anything you want while pregnant. The expectant mama has worn her share of breezy dresses, platform espadrilles, and, now, a jumpsuit. Over the weekend, Pippa attended a charity event in London honoring the paralympians who took part in the Winter Games in South Korea. (She is a patron of Disability Snowsport UK.)

For the event, the socialite wore a blue halter-neck jumpsuit from Tephi London. Because the one piece exposed her shoulders, Pippa went for the modest approach by covering up with a white blazer. She also chose not to match her accessories to her outfit, instead she opted for a pair of lavender-colored Bimba y Lola drop earrings.

The jumpsuit was slightly fancier compared to her street style looks, though it had the same easy-dressing approach Pippa's been applying to her pregnancy wardrobe. While her everyday looks have been affordable, this one piece rings in at a pricey $457. I suggest you splurge on this only if you have a special occasion coming up, or, if you just happen to have $500 lying around.

Courtesy

Tephi London, $457 SHOP IT