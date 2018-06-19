Today's Top Stories
Pippa Middleton​ Traded in Her Maternity Dresses for This Fancy Jumpsuit

The definition of a one-and-done outfit.

Getty Images

Pippa Middleton proves you can wear anything you want while pregnant. The expectant mama has worn her share of breezy dresses, platform espadrilles, and, now, a jumpsuit. Over the weekend, Pippa attended a charity event in London honoring the paralympians who took part in the Winter Games in South Korea. (She is a patron of Disability Snowsport UK.)

For the event, the socialite wore a blue halter-neck jumpsuit from Tephi London. Because the one piece exposed her shoulders, Pippa went for the modest approach by covering up with a white blazer. She also chose not to match her accessories to her outfit, instead she opted for a pair of lavender-colored Bimba y Lola drop earrings.

The jumpsuit was slightly fancier compared to her street style looks, though it had the same easy-dressing approach Pippa's been applying to her pregnancy wardrobe. While her everyday looks have been affordable, this one piece rings in at a pricey $457. I suggest you splurge on this only if you have a special occasion coming up, or, if you just happen to have $500 lying around.

Courtesy

Tephi London, $457 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
