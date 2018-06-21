Kylie Jenner Packed a Super-Sexy Minidress for Her Trip to France

Kylie Jenner is in France for the Cannes Lion Festival, and for the trip, she packed a few gorgeous outfits. On Wednesday, the star was photographed in a body-hugging brocade print minidress and while my first thought was "is this from Fashion Nova?" the luxe piece (it's $550) was actually designed by Manning Cartell. The print and material also drew parallels to the Chinese garment qipao.
The 20-year-old kept her look sporty with a pair of Chanel trainers and accessorized with a L'afshar lucite clutch and Andy Wolf sunglasses. It seems Kylie loved her outfit, too, since she posted a back shot of her dress on Instagram. From that angle, you can see the dress's crisscross strap details and open back design.
Kylie's swanky dress is still available to shop in several sizes, but I also found similar, more affordable brocade dresses ahead.
