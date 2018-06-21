Kylie Jenner Packed a Super-Sexy Minidress for Her Trip to France

Kylie Jenner is in France for the Cannes Lion Festival, and for the trip, she packed a few gorgeous outfits. On Wednesday, the star was photographed in a body-hugging brocade print minidress and while my first thought was "is this from Fashion Nova?" the luxe piece (it's $550) was actually designed by Manning Cartell. The print and material also drew parallels to the Chinese garment qipao.

The 20-year-old kept her look sporty with a pair of Chanel trainers and accessorized with a L'afshar lucite clutch and Andy Wolf sunglasses. It seems Kylie loved her outfit, too, since she posted a back shot of her dress on Instagram. From that angle, you can see the dress's crisscross strap details and open back design.



BACKGRID

🌎 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 20, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

Kylie's swanky dress is still available to shop in several sizes, but I also found similar, more affordable brocade dresses ahead.

Courtesy

Manning Cartell, $550 SHOP IT

Courtesy

by the way., $66 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Lovers + Friends, $198 SHOP IT

Courtesy

by the way., $70 SHOP IT