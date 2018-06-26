Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Just Got Restocked
2
The Absolute Best Way to Apply Foundation
3
Woman Denied Abortion Pill at Walgreens Speaks Out
4
30 Boozy Fourth of July Drinks You'll Love
5
Why Evan Rachel Wood Is on a Hunger Strike

Gigi Hadid's Pink Platform Sneakers Bring You Right Back to Your Childhood

When the '90s meets 2018.

BACKGRID

What's a good alternative to heels and sandals, you ask? Platform sneakers. These shoes give you that height boost without sacrificing comfort and as Gigi Hadid proved on Monday, they're perfect for walking around the city in. The model was spotted out with her mother and wore a pair of pink chunky sneakers from Buffalo London x Opening Ceremony.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The '90s-inspired sneaker will definitely bring back memories of your childhood platforms (um, remember wheelie sneakers?), though I admit Hadid's 2018 version is way cooler. Her millennial pink kicks even resembled this season's It shoe—the dad sneakers—with an even thicker sole. The star styled the footwear with casual denim cutoff shorts and a white T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up. She appeared to be catching a flight out of town as she was seen getting into her car with carry-on luggage.

BACKGRID

Hadid isn't the first to wear the designer kicks; both Madison Beer and Rita Ora own a pair of the $225 sneakers.

Splash News
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you've fallen in love with the futuristic shoes, as I have, shop them ahead and then wear it with skinny jeans or a white summer maxi dress.

Courtesy

Buffalo London x Opening Ceremony, $225 SHOP IT

Related Stories
7 Foods Gigi Hadid Loves to Eat
Gigi Hadid Accidentally Called Blake Lively OId
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The 32 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now
Meghan Markle Gives Up Crossbody Bags for Clutches
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Just Got Restocked
Kendall Jenner Wore an Affordable Yellow Bikini
Why Meghan Markle's Dad's Wedding Suit Was Re-Worn
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
Why Meghan Markle's Shoes Are Always Too Big
Meghan Markle and Ciara Twinned at the Royal Ascot
11 Best Chelsea Boots Under $250 to Shop Now
This Brand Dissed Melania Trump in the Best Way