Since spending Memorial Day weekend together earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and boyfriend Nick Jonas have been pretty much inseparable as a couple. But yesterday, the actress made her first solo appearance in a while as she arrived back in New York, minus the JoBro boyf.

Former Miss World Chopra was spotted in SoHo wearing a chic Burgundy shirt dress from DVF, with contrast stitching detail, a statement buckled waist and gold hardware. She accessorized the piece with a pair of gold Alexandre Birman heels, a white Fendi bag and '90s miniature sunglasses that even a Hadid would be jealous of.

She also finished off her look with the ultimate celeb essentiala: A giant burly man to carry your umbrella for you when Nick Jonas is unavailable.

While she turned the streets of NYC into her personal catwalk, Nick was taking some down time with family for a mini Jonas Brothers reunion. The trio were spotted out and about by fans in Wycoff, NJ.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas with fans today in Wycoff, NJ - July 3rd pic.twitter.com/DQzPIyuszE — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) July 3, 2018

Priyanka arrives back in New York after a whirlwind couple of weeks traveling the world. She and Nick kicked the dating rumors into overdrive after they attended his cousin’s wedding together, before heading to India to meet the Chopra family. A trip to Brazil soon followed, where Priyanka was spotted supporting the singer stageside at his latest performance.

And if this isn’t an outfit that simply says "I am winning at life right now," I truly don’t know what is.

Getty Images