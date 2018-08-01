Today's Top Stories
The Kardashian-Jenners' New Calvin Klein Campaign Is Here

Khloé was eight months pregnant at the time.

Willy Vanderperre

The second installment of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' Calvin Klein campaign is officially here. The Fall 2018 #MyCalvins shoot (photographed again by Willy Vanderperre) features all five sisters in the brand's signature underwear and denim—including an eight-months pregnant Khloé.

"I think we were all a little more comfortable this time around, but shooting for Calvin Klein is always a little bit intimidating," Khloé told People of the shoot. "I stayed calm though, and it was nice to laugh a lot with my sisters throughout the whole day." On April 12, Khloé gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True.

At the time of the family's first campaign, a secretly pregnant Kylie Jenner covered her body with a blanket in each shot. This time around, Kylie—who is now the mom to a baby girl, Stormi Webster—posed freely alongside her sisters (the same blanket in her hand).

Without further ado, here's the campaign in full:

Willy Vanderperre
Willy Vanderperre
Willy Vanderperre
Willy Vanderperre
