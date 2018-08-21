As the woman who brought us 13 Going On 30, Jennifer Garner is already a queen in her own right, but yesterday the actress confirmed that she’s official movie royalty by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But what does one possibly wear for a suitably royal occasion? The exact dress worn by Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, obviously.

Jennifer was twinning with Meghan in the very same, sophisticated navy blue dress from Roland Mouret that the Duchess chose to wear for tea with the queen, on the final public appearance before her royal wedding to Prince Harry back in May. At the time, Meghan told press that she was feeling "wonderful" as she stepped out with her mother, Doria Ragland. The dress, with an off-the-shoulder fit and pleated ruffle details draped from the waist, was an effortlessly elegant look for both stars. While Meghan styled hers with neutral gray pumps and a sleek blow out, Jennifer opted for side-swept hair, black heels and a selection of bracelets.

Getty Images Albert L. Ortega

Getty Images WPA Pool

Of course, I probably shouldn’t let her wardrobe inspiration from Meghan distract from Jennifer’s incredible achievement. The 46-year-old actress was given one of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious honors on Monday, and celebrated her new Walk of Fame star with her whole family, as well as close friends, Bryan Cranston and Steve Carell.

Back in May, Jennifer made it clear that she’s a royal family fan by sharing a tribute to the royal wedding on her Instagram page. Sharing a throwback photo from her 2004 teen classic movie, Garner captioned a picture of herself and Mark Ruffalo in wedding attire with: “Harry and Meghan, if you’re looking for stand-ins @markruffalo and I are just hangin’ around.” The real royal couple that we all deserve.