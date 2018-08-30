image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals from The Outnet's Labor Day Sale
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale
2
Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?
image
3
4 Honest Reviews on JoJo Fletcher's Clothing Line
image
4
The Only Fall Hair Inspo You'll Ever Need
CLARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL, Melissa Joan Hart, 1991-1994
5
You Can Stream These Nickelodeon '90s Classics

Why Meghan Markle's Second Wedding Dress Won't Be On Display for the Public

It actually makes a lot of sense.

image
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Yesterday, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding outfits will go on display at Windsor Castle in a couple months and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh, in 2019. The exhibition will be titled, “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," and the public will be able to see Meghan's gorgeous Givenchy gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, in person.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

However, there's a very important outfit missing: Meghan's Stella McCartney wedding dress that she changed into for the evening reception. So, why isn't Meghan giving up her white halter gown? According to a spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust, who spoke to Hello!, since the reception was technically a private affair (as much as we all felt like we were there), Meghan has decided to keep her dress secured for her own viewing. Granted, she probably also wants to keep some aspects of her wedding day to herself.

No need to fret, though. Meghan's Givenchy gown is completely swoon-worthy with its 16-ft. veil and custom floral embroidery that represents the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Plus, in the exhibition it will be accompanied by Meghan's diamond and platinum bandeau tiara that the Queen lent to her new granddaughter—officially on display for the first time ever. The bandeau was originally made in 1932 for the Queen's grandmother, and the brooch dates back to 1893.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle's wedding gown that will be on display.
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
image
Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney wedding reception dress.
Getty Images

Meghan and Harry's wedding outfits will be on display from October 26-January 6. Adult tickets cost about $25 after the Euro conversion, and about $23 for students and people over the age of 60. Buy tickets to the exhibition here.

Related Stories
image
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle's Wedding Outfit Is Going On Display
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Comparing Kate and Meghan's Theater Style
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Meghan and Harry's Understated PDA at 'Hamilton'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markel Visit Reprezent Meghan Markle Gave Her First Interview As a Royal
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-THEATRE-CHARITY Prince Harry Hilariously Sings 'Hamilton' Song
image Here's What Meghan Markle Wore to See 'Hamilton'
image Harry and Meghan Are Seeing 'Hamilton' for Charity
Prince Harry At His Desk Did You Notice This Picture in Harry's Dorm Room?
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF How the Queen Feels About Meghan's Family Drama
image Meghan Markle's Wedding Outfit Is Going On Display