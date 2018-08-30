Yesterday, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding outfits will go on display at Windsor Castle in a couple months and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh, in 2019. The exhibition will be titled, “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," and the public will be able to see Meghan's gorgeous Givenchy gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, in person.

However, there's a very important outfit missing: Meghan's Stella McCartney wedding dress that she changed into for the evening reception. So, why isn't Meghan giving up her white halter gown? According to a spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust, who spoke to Hello!, since the reception was technically a private affair (as much as we all felt like we were there), Meghan has decided to keep her dress secured for her own viewing. Granted, she probably also wants to keep some aspects of her wedding day to herself.

No need to fret, though. Meghan's Givenchy gown is completely swoon-worthy with its 16-ft. veil and custom floral embroidery that represents the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Plus, in the exhibition it will be accompanied by Meghan's diamond and platinum bandeau tiara that the Queen lent to her new granddaughter—officially on display for the first time ever. The bandeau was originally made in 1932 for the Queen's grandmother, and the brooch dates back to 1893.



Meghan Markle's wedding gown that will be on display. Getty Images WPA Pool

Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney wedding reception dress. Getty Images

Meghan and Harry's wedding outfits will be on display from October 26-January 6. Adult tickets cost about $25 after the Euro conversion, and about $23 for students and people over the age of 60. Buy tickets to the exhibition here.