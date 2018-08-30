Lady Gaga Is the First Person to Carry This Meaningful Céline Bag

Hedi Slimane's debut bag for Céline is finally here, and Lady Gaga is the first star to own one. According to Gaga's stylist, Tom Eerebout, Slimane, who is the creative director of the French fashion house, "gifted" the singer the Céline handbag (errr, can I be Gaga?). The piece will be presented as part of Slimane's first collection for the luxury label in September at Paris Fashion Week.

Gaga seems taken with the structured bag, first pairing it with an all-black outfit then styling it with an orange body-con dress on Thursday. In fact, the star posted not one, but two Instagram photos that proudly displayed her new accessory.

Based off a close up shot from Gaga, Céline fans will notice that the new design differs from its popular luggage tote (a legacy of Phoebe Philo, who was Céline's creative director from 2008 to 2018). The new Slimane design is sleek, shiny, and more polished than its predecessors.

"Lady Gaga always supported Hedi at Saint Laurent," said Eerebout to Business of Fashion. "They're really close friends and they have been since he photographed her for 'The Fame Monster' album cover."



Given that they're such good friends, it's no surprise Gaga's the first to wear any of Slimane's designs. Back in 2012, she was the first celebrity to wear a full Saint Laurent SS '13 look by the designer (he was YSL's creative director from 2012 to 2016) and in 2016, she was again the first to wear this gold sequin mini dress from Slimane's final YSL couture collection.



While Gaga enjoys her new monogrammed bag, the rest of us will just have to wait a little longer for its public release.

