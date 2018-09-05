On Wednesday, Amazon Fashion announced that it's launching J.Crew Mercantile, a line of clothing for women and men in its first-ever partnership with the brand. J.Crew lovers will find a pared-down version of their everyday basics from tees and denim jackets to jeans in the fall '18 collection. In addition, all pieces in this line are under $300 and ship for free. (For comparison, you can get a pair of jeans from the Mercantile collection for $50 versus $75 on J.Crew's website.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Though J.Crew might fully be on board with having its products on the giant e-commerce site, according to The Wall Street Journal, some brands are "worried that Amazon will use sales data to launch less-expensive imitations of their products" or fear that "listing items on Amazon reduces shoppers’ incentive to visit physical stores."

This news shouldn't come as a surprise; Amazon is the number two player in the U.S. apparel industry (trailing just behind Walmart) and already offers other prominent labels such as Nike and Calvin Klein on the website. Just recently, Zappos, which is owned by Amazon, developed a relationship with streetwear brand Concept as a way to tap into the "cool" side of footwear. With these new business opportunities, Amazon Fashion is out to crush the apparel game. Check out some of the Amazon x J.Crew offerings, ahead.

Courtesy

J.Crew Mercantile denim jacket, $65 SHOP IT

Courtesy

J.Crew Mercantile tee, $33 SHOP IT

Courtesy

J.Crew Mercantile chambray shirt, $45 SHOP IT

Courtesy

J.Crew chino pants, $37 SHOP IT