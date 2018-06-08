Bella Hadid Wore Her Sheerest, Most Naked Dress Yet

Bella Hadid is the face of Dior Makeup, and on Thursday, she attended a dinner celebrating the brand’s backstage makeup collection. For the special event, the model went high-glam in a sheer, halter-style dress. The black Dior ensemble had a wrapped tulle bodice and a completely sheer, layered skirt that showed off Bella's legs.

The designer gown is similar to some of Bella's past naked dresses (remember this statement-making red tulle gown from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival?). The 21-year-old seemingly doesn't mind baring it all and, I mean, she looks great so more power to her.

Bella completed her outfit with a red Dior handbag and matching pumps, as well as a very sparkly crystal cuff, and wore her hair down in long waves. We have a feeling The Weeknd—the two are rumored to be back together—would think she looks smashing.

