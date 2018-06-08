Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Today's Top Stories
1
Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson Are Soul Sisters
2
Pippa Middleton Wore the Cutest $49 J.Crew Dress
Miss America Bikini 2014
3
The Case for Miss America's Swimsuit Competition
art-with-me-tulum
4
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
5
5 Crucial Things 'The Hills' Gave Us

Bella Hadid Wore Her Sheerest, Most Naked Dress Yet

Hair flip, because she looked beautiful.

Getty Images

Bella Hadid is the face of Dior Makeup, and on Thursday, she attended a dinner celebrating the brand’s backstage makeup collection. For the special event, the model went high-glam in a sheer, halter-style dress. The black Dior ensemble had a wrapped tulle bodice and a completely sheer, layered skirt that showed off Bella's legs.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The designer gown is similar to some of Bella's past naked dresses (remember this statement-making red tulle gown from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival?). The 21-year-old seemingly doesn't mind baring it all and, I mean, she looks great so more power to her.

Bella completed her outfit with a red Dior handbag and matching pumps, as well as a very sparkly crystal cuff, and wore her hair down in long waves. We have a feeling The Weeknd—the two are rumored to be back together—would think she looks smashing.

Getty Images

Getty Images
Getty Images
Related Story
Bella Hadid Kissing The Weeknd in Cannes
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Were Kissing at Cannes

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
13 Items to Shop From The Outnet's Sale
Pippa Middleton Wore the Cutest $49 J.Crew Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 One-Piece Swimsuits You'll Be Obsessed With
All of Princess Diana's Royal Wardrobe Repeats
Where to Get Kylie Jenner's Cheetah Print Dress
How to Style Everlane's Versatile Summer Sandals
10 Grown-Up Ways to Wear a Crop Top
I Want Cynthia Nixon's SATC-Themed Campaign Merch
Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling Was Sewn Into Her Red Carpet Dress
7 Stylish Sunglass Brands to Shop Right Now