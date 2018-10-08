Pippa Middleton isn't having her baby just yet. After visiting the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London last week (the same place where her sister Kate gave birth), Pippa Middleton was spotted shopping on Sunday in her Chelsea neighborhood. The socialite stopped by a COS store, and though nobody knows exactly what she bought (maybe something to wear post-pregnancy?), we do know where she got the dress and sneakers she wore while shopping. Pippa turned to European-based brand Claudie Pierlot for a patterned minidress to wear with her white Kurt Geiger sneakers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The expectant mother looked at ease while strolling down the streets and her baby bump was very much visible underneath her dress. Pippa's pregnancy style has mostly consisted of chic floral dresses, proving that pregnant moms don't have to stick with maternity wear if they don't want to. She's worn everything from a J.Crew frock to a Ralph Lauren wrap midi dress. Since Pippa's nearing the end of her pregnancy, lately she's opted for comfortable sneakers and flat boots instead of her usual wedge espadrilles. (Though, I'm sure she will be back in those in no time.)

If you want her dress for yourself, shop it below. Wear it with leather knee-high riding boots and tights, once the temperature dips for fall/winter.