Gigi Hadid Wears Prabal Gurung's "Vote" T-Shirt Ahead of the Midterm Elections

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

New York's midterm elections are tomorrow (for a little cheat sheet, read this) and the elections are at the top of mind for everybody—including Gigi Hadid. On Sunday, the model stopped by for her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fitting in New York City and took the opportunity to send an important political reminder: Get out there and vote. (Photographers were on hand to capture this moment, of course.) Gigi wore a colorful graphic top by Prabal Gurung that read "Vote" with an oversize blazer, jeans, and black booties. She carried a tiny orange bag and wore a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses from Le Specs.

The spotlight was on her message telegraphed by her T-shirt, which isn't unusual for the model. The 23-year-old has been been vocal when it comes to her political views, having voted for Hillary Clinton during her presidential run, and, most recently, weighing in on the Israel-Palestine conflict (she and her sister Bella Hadid are both half Palestinian). Though it's unclear whether Gigi herself will vote in California or New York (she is bi-costal), it's clear that the model wants all her fans to head to the polls on Tuesday, November 6 no matter where they are.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

She's not the only one encouraging people to vote. Fifty women, from Chrissy Teigen to Senator Elizabeth Warren, shared with MarieClaire.com the reason they're voting in the 2018 midterm elections. And, if you want to head to the polls in style, we've found similar tees to Gigi's below (her exact one is unfortunately sold out) in addition to other political merch.

image
Getty Images
