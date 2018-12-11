Queen Rania of Jordan is just as stylish as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, if not more so. I have proof. She's worn every designer from Fendi to Givenchy (a favorite of Meghan's, who last night presented Clare Waight Keller the British Womenswear of the Year award). While Queen Rania's luxe tastes mirror that of the British royals, her eye for affordable fashion doesn't stray far from either Kate or Meghan's, either. She has the same tastes as the ladies, gravitating towards fast-fashion favorite, Zara.

While the Duchess of Sussex was busy at The Fashion Awards 2018, Queen Rania popped up at the Arab Social Media Awards in Dubai. She wore a velvet green top and a matching pair of dark green chiffon culottes. (At first, the bottoms resembled more of a skirt because the pleats blended in together.) This rather effortless and casual piece worked perfectly with the rest of her ensemble, with a pair of Christian Dior heels bringing elegance to the entire look. If you love this outfit, the culotte pants are only $50, which makes them a stylish and affordable option for holiday parties.

Zara Pleated Culotte zara.com $49.90 SHOP IT

