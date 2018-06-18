The World's Most Fashionable Royal Is Low-Key Not Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have made their mark as some of the best-dressed royals in history. But there’s another regal woman leaving a fashion legacy behind: Queen Rania of Jordan. A former marketer for Apple in Amman, Rania met then-Prince Abdullah II bin al-Hussein of Jordan in 1993 before marrying him later the same year. She became a queen at just 28 years old. Since receiving the title, the 47-year-old royal has accumulated one jaw-dropping wardrobe (as her 4.5 million fans on Instagram can attest to). Queen Rania has access to coveted designers such as Alexander McQueen and Valentino and her fashion choices might be more daring than either Kate or Meghan's. She's not afraid to wear bold colors or prints and on more than one occasion, has even bared her shoulders. Check out her most fashionable moments, ahead.