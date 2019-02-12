image
How to Watch Michael Kors' Fall 2019 Runway Show

Bookmark this.

image
By Marina Liao
Michael Kors - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesPresley Ann

Michael Kors' spring 2019 show was filled with punchy prints and sun-kissed models, as though the models had just gotten back from a tropical getaway. They wore bucket hats, surf shirts, and easy cotton dresses. While this was on theme for the spring season (that's when everyone starts thinking about vacation), Kors' fall 2019 collection will no doubt be different.

Now, the designer will have to account for sweater weather and the season of layering. Though not much has been revealed about his show on Wednesday, February 13, the iconic designer definitely will have something cool up his sleeves. The runway event will be held at Cipriani in the Financial District of NYC, the same spot Nicola Glass of Kate Spade showed her fall '19 collection. As for the model line up, we're betting MK favorites Bella Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, and/or Ashley Graham will make an appearance.

If you're wondering how to catch the show (aside from having a ticket to the event), we can help with that. We'll live stream the runway spectacle right here! Bookmark this post, then come back to this page on Feb. 13 to watch everything go down.

And...don't forget the popcorn!

