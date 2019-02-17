image
Kylie Jenner Wore a $65 White Fox Dress for Valentine's Day and You Can Still Buy It

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner wore a stunning red dress in an Instagram post she shared for Valentine's Day.
  • While Kylie (and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, for that matter) is known for often donning very expensive designer duds, the reality star's Valentine's dress was surprisingly affordable, at just $65.
  • The slinky red dress, from White Fox, is still available for purchase.

    Kylie Jenner celebrated Valentine's Day in exactly the same way she celebrates every birthday, holiday, or occasion of any kind: In a very extra, very made-for-Instagram kind of fashion.

    The reality star/beauty mogul posted a picture of her Valentine-ified home on Instagram Saturday, complete with a metallic (and fully reflective) red carpet and a makeshift hallway of heart-shaped arches made of dozens upon dozens of perfect red roses. The Instagram photo shoot set celebration of love was completed with displays of white candles surrounded by yet more roses.

    Because this is Kylie we're talking about, there are multiple pictures and videos of the Valentine's display, which apparently came courtesy of her boyfriend, Travis Scott. In her first post debuting the elaborate set up, Kylie shared a picture of her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, staring at the rose heart tunnel in awe, along with a video taking fans down the tunnel for the full effect.

    "must be dreaming!! 🌹...," she captioned the Insta-gallery.

    View this post on Instagram

    must be dreaming!! 🌹...

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    Next, Kylie shared a shot of herself posing in the hallway of hearts and roses. In the picture, Kylie is laying on her side, looking all kinds of come-hither in a slinky red dress that totally steals the show.

    View this post on Instagram

    🌹

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    That dress, it turns out, is (unlike many things the KarJenners wear) actually affordable for us normals—if it's the kind of thing you'd like to own yourself.

    image
    White Fox

    SHOP IT

    The Moments Mini Dress, from White Fox, costs just shy of $65 (before tax and shipping) and is still available for purchase in all sizes.

