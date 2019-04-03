MCX110118_092
Katie Holmes Promotes Her New Movie in a Sexy, Sheer Ulla Johnson Top and Pink Bra

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Gabe GinsbergGetty Images
    • And boy did she stun, with a semi-see-through top and bright pink top. Both top and skirt are by Ulla Johnson and Katie styled the look almost exactly as seen on their website.

        Katie Holmes is really on a roll: Yesterday, she attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas in yet another sexy, glamorous outfit, just weeks after she stunned on Instagram in a gorgeous leather skirt. This time, it was even sexier, with a semi-transparent top with a visible, bright pink bra underneath. I love this new fashion energy, Katie!

        Ulla Johnson
        Ulla Johnson
        $375.00
        SHOP IT

        The floral Ulla Johnson "Tegan" skirt and top are by the same brand (and better yet, the skirt isn't sold out!). Katie styled her look in the exact same way as the model on the website. The pink in the bra contrasts with the red of the skirt, and Katie matched her lipstick to her bra like the TOTAL PRO that she is. Considering that Katie wore the brand last week, too, it sounds like it's quickly becoming a favorite of hers.

        While she was there, Katie spoke about her new movie, Brahms: The Boy II (sequel to The Boy). She explained that the film scared the crap out of her: "This was pretty terrifying to make when we were working with the doll, it was a lot. I was scared." She added, "I felt like this was a story about a mother and her child and this evil presence that’s influencing her child, and how that’s a universal fear for every parent." Katie is mom to Suri Cruise, and the pair live in New York, where boyfriend Jamie Foxx makes regular appearances.

        Here's a look at the full outfit:

        image
        Gabe GinsbergGetty Images

        And here are her recent outfits:

        View this post on Instagram

        @ullajohnson

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        The chances are good that Katie will continue to promote the movie, so we'll see more fun, sultry looks from her!

