image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Couple With a "Lucy and Desi" Approach to $$
UCLA Women's Gymnastics, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2019
2
Katelyn Ohashi Takes a Bow
image
3
10 Health Issues CBD Could Solve
image
4
7 Biographies About Women Worth an All-Nighter
Max Mara - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
5
The 15 Best Beauty Products From Nordstrom's Sale

You Can Now Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Line at Nordstrom

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Here's some good news for anyone who is obsessed with Meghan Markle's maternity style: The Duchess of Sussex's favorite maternity brand, HATCH, is coming to Nordstrom.
    • If you want to steal some of Meghan's go-to maternity looks for yourself, you'll have to hurry though. HATCH is coming to Nordstrom stores as part of the retailer's Pop-In@Nordstrom series, which features a rotating collection of top brands.
      • The HATCH collection will only be available at Nordstrom until May 19—and that's assuming it doesn't sell out before the end of the pop-up, which is likely, given the well-established impact of the Meghan Markle Effect.

        If you dream of dressing like a duchess, Nordstrom is making that goal a little easier to achieve—for a month, anyway.

        The retailer is featuring Meghan Markle's beloved maternity brand, HATCH, as a part of its Pop-In@Nordstrom series. This means, tragically, that the line will only be available for a limited time—until May 19, to be precise. And that is, of course, assuming it doesn't sell out before the end of the pop-in, which, let's be real, it probably will. The Meghan Markle Effect is real, people.

        Here are some of the most Meghan Markle-y HATCH pieces you can shop at Nordstrom right now:

        The Gemma Dress, $268

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Boyfriend Shirt, $178

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Twilight Jumpsuit, $268

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Maya Dress, $298

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Jojo Jumpsuit, $188

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Elsa Belted Shirtdress, $248

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Ina Dress, $248

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Long Sleeve Tee, $98

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Classic White Shirt, $178

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Ipek Pants, $188

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Airplane Cardigan, $378

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        The Noelle Jumpsuit, $288

        image
        Nordstrom

        SHOP IT

        Goodbye, money. It was nice knowing you.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
        image
        The Cost of Meghan Markle's Maternity Wardrobe
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image Kate Middleton Rewears an Easter Outfit from 2014
        The Royal Family Attend Easter Service At St George's Chapel, Windsor Kate Middleton Stuns in Baby Blue for Easter
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle Footage Proves Her Love of J. Crew
        image Even Anna Wintour Is Inspired by Meghan Markle
        image Why Meghan Markle Likes to Do Her Own Makeup
        image Meghan Markle Borrowed Prince Harry's Jacket
        image Kate Middleton Wears Casual J. Crew and Chloe Look
        image Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Exact Baby Protocol
        queen elizabeth custom matching umbrellas fulton Queen Elizabeth's Umbrellas Match Her Outfits
        image The Cost of Meghan Markle's Maternity Wardrobe