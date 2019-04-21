You Can Now Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Line at Nordstrom

Here's some good news for anyone who is obsessed with Meghan Markle's maternity style: The Duchess of Sussex's favorite maternity brand, HATCH, is coming to Nordstrom.

If you want to steal some of Meghan's go-to maternity looks for yourself, you'll have to hurry though. HATCH is coming to Nordstrom stores as part of the retailer's Pop-In@Nordstrom series, which features a rotating collection of top brands.

The HATCH collection will only be available at Nordstrom until May 19—and that's assuming it doesn't sell out before the end of the pop-up, which is likely, given the well-established impact of the Meghan Markle Effect.

Here are some of the most Meghan Markle-y HATCH pieces you can shop at Nordstrom right now:

The Gemma Dress, $268

Nordstrom

The Boyfriend Shirt, $178

Nordstrom

The Twilight Jumpsuit, $268

Nordstrom

The Maya Dress, $298

Nordstrom

The Jojo Jumpsuit, $188

Nordstrom

The Elsa Belted Shirtdress, $248

Nordstrom

The Ina Dress, $248

Nordstrom

The Long Sleeve Tee, $98

Nordstrom

The Classic White Shirt, $178

Nordstrom

The Ipek Pants, $188

Nordstrom

The Airplane Cardigan, $378

Nordstrom

The Noelle Jumpsuit, $288

Nordstrom

Goodbye, money. It was nice knowing you.

