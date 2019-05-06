Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson Were Twinning (Literally) at the Met Gala

Even the elusive Olsen twins wouldn't skip out on fashion's biggest night. Mary-Kate and Ashley ascended the Met Gala's pink carpeted steps together, as they've done in previous years, wearing matching leather outfits. Mary-Kate wore a two-piece ensemble while Ashley wore a long-sleeve gown with yellow lining. The costumes were more subdued than, say, Lady Gaga's Brandon Maxwell gown, but suited the Olsen twins preference for dark colors but beautifully tailored pieces. (They are the brains behind The Row, after all, and their outfits tonight channeled the vibe of their label.)

Plus, the Olsen twins have been attending the Met Gala since 2005 (!!) so at this point, they can wear whatever they want.



