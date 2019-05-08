In past seasons, guests from all around the world have flown in for Louis Vuitton's cruise shows. Destinations have ranged from Palm Springs to Rio de Janeiro and Kyoto. It's fitting then that for the resort 2020 season, Nicolas Ghesquière is showing his collection in an actual airport. The creative director previously announced on Instagram that the event will be at the TWA Flight Center at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The terminal has been closed since 2001, but will reopen with renovations like a rooftop pool, observation deck, stores, bars, and restaurants on May 15. Ghesquière will be the first to hold an event in the space before its grand opening. (The designer follows in the footsteps of Miuccia Prada who just showed her resort collection in the city.) For the celebrities flying in tomorrow (I'm assuming muses like Sophie Turner and Emma Stone will show up), they won't have to walk far to the show.

You can catch all the front row stars and the runway looks, below, via this livestream.

