




Gigi Hadid Transforms Into 4 Different Characters for Burberry's Monogram Collection

Presenting the girl, the lady, the boy, and the gentleman.


By Ineye Komonibo

Burberry / Nick Knight

Burberry has been a leader in the fashion world since its inception in the late 1800s, admired the world over for its high-quality ready-to-wear outerwear, accessories, and fragrances. Today, the brand introduced the latest stroke of sartorial genius courtesy of its creative director Riccardo Tisci: A men's and women's Monogram Collection, modeled by fashion darling Gigi Hadid.

In Gigi's campaign debut for Burberry, she sports four distinct looks that represent the different characters celebrated by Burberry: the boy, the gentleman, the girl, and the lady. From a stylish trench coat and matching dress to an oversized printed parka, Hadid perfectly captures the effortless energy of the Monogram Collection.


Burberry / Nick Knight


Burberry / Nick Knight


Burberry / Nick Knight


Burberry / Nick Knight

Last summer, Tisci had teased a new monogram for Burberry on his Instagram, with the modern TB print paying homage to the legacy of the fashion house's founder Thomas Burberry. Per Tisci's post, the print was bright orange and white, but in today's official launch, the pattern maintains a traditional beige and brown color scheme. The updated Burberry monogram is a fun departure from the quintessential tartan scheme that the brand is known for but maintains that classic feel.

"What I wanted to do with the collection was to celebrate the breadth of who we speak to as a brand," Tisci said in a statement. He brought together a creative group of professionals to bring the spirit of the Monogram Collection to life, including fashion photographer Nick Knight and superstar stylist Katy England.

Ready to get your hands on the latest Burberry offerings? The Monogram Collection will be available for purchase in select Burberry stores around the world and online starting May 22.













