image
The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Tyler JoeGetty Images

Aside from lounging by the pool with a great book and thanking the universe it finally decided to feel like summer, Memorial Day weekend is all about shopping the excellent sales from your favorite brands. The answer to your immediate question(s): Yes, you need that gingham dress...and, no, that throw pillow doesn't cost too much.

Peruse through the best Memorial Day weekend fashion and home sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

Bloomingdales

Date: 5/21-5/27; 5/21-6/3

Discount: Save up to 70 percent when you take an extra 20 percent off sale and clearance items labeled BIG BROWN BAG SALE. Plus, loyallists get a $50 reward card for every $200 you spend on a large selection of regular price items.

SHOP

Mark & Graham

Date: 5/24-5/28

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: SAVE20

SHOP

Anthropologie

Date: Now-5/27

Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale items

SHOP

Ban.do

Date: 5/23-5/28

Discount: 25 percent off Summer Favorites and a gift with purchase: pick 1 of 4 sunglasses with a purchase of $50 or more

SHOP

Super Chill Cooler Bag
Ban.do
$32.00
SHOP IT
Zayla Heels
Dolce Vita
$120.00
SHOP IT
Florence Hoop Earrings
Casa Clara
$30.00
SHOP IT
Cateye Sunglasses
Ban.do
$20.00
SHOP IT

Richer Poorer

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: Additional 20 percent off sale items including seasonal colors using code: MEMORIAL20

SHOP

Sam Edelman

Date: 5/22-5/28

Discount: 30 percent off select styles using code: HISUMMER30. Exclusions apply.

SHOP

True Religion

Date: 5/23-5/29

Discount: Up to 40 percent off sitewide

SHOP

GUESS

Date: 5/22-5/27

Discount: 30-50 percent off select styles; 30 percent off wide assortment of denim in men’s and women’s; GWP clear tote with $100+ total purchase while supplies last

SHOP

Kayu

Date: Now-inventory sells out

Discount: Up to 30 percent off select styles

SHOP

Reebok

Date: 5/23-5/28

Discount: Spend up to $99 and receive 30 percent off; Spend $100-250, and receive 40 percent off; Spend $250+ and receive 50 percent off

SHOP

      Marciano

      Date: 5/22-5/27

      Discount: 30 percent off clearance

      SHOP

      Free People

      Date: 5/23-5/27

      Discount: 40 percent off selected items

      SHOP

      Quay Australia

      Date: 5/24-5/27

      Discount: Buy any two sunglasses (including sale) and get a black Ever After pair for free

      SHOP

      STATE

      Date: 5/23-5/28

      Discount: 35 percent off sitewide

      SHOP

      DL1961

      Date: 5/26-5/27

      Discount: Additional 5 percent off all sale items using code: KICKOFF25

      SHOP

      Annie Cropped Jacket
      DL1961
      $199.00
      SHOP IT
      Vaughn Corduroy Trucker Jacket
      DL1961
      $159.60
      SHOP IT
      Annie Cropped Oversized Jacket
      DL1961
      $119.40
      SHOP IT
      Clyde Classic Jean Jacket
      DL1961
      $149.40
      SHOP IT

      Tobi

      Date: 5/22-5/28

      Discount: Up to 80 percent off sitewide

      SHOP

      Endless Summer

      Date: 5/24-5/28

      Discount: 70 percent off sale items only, excludes new arrivals

      SHOP

      Sanctuary

      Date: 5/23-5/27; 5/23-5/28; 5/26

      Discount: Save $25 for every $100 spent, $25 off $100, $50 off $200 $75 off $300, $100 off $400

      SHOP

      BLANKNYC

      Date: 5/24-5/27

      Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

      SHOP

      Dr. Scholl's Shoes

      Date: 5/23-5/27

      Discount: 20 percent off sitewide + free shipping (excludes full price "Original Collection," Work and kids styles) using code: SPLASH20

      SHOP

      Cos

      Date: 5/24-5/27

      Discount: 30 percent off select items

      SHOP

      Marimekko

      Date: 5/23-5/27

      Discount: 20 percent off when you buy over $150

      SHOP

      Ted Baker

      Date: 5/20-5/27

      Discount: Up to 40 percent off select men’s and women’s lines, in-store and online

      SHOP

      Aritzia

      Date: 5/24-5/27

      Discount: Everything up to 50 percent off in-store and online

      SHOP

      Mavi

      Date: 5/23-5/27

      Discount: 25 percent off sitewide using code: MAY25

      SHOP

      Old Navy

      Date: 5/20-5/31

      Discount: 50 percent off all tees, 50 percent off all tanks, 50 percent off all shorts, 50 percent off all swim

      SHOP

      Alala

      Date: 5/23-5/29

      Discount: AdditionaL 20 percent off discount on all sale items using code: POOLSIDE

      SHOP

      M. Gemi

      Date: 5/23-5/27

      Discount: 25 percent off the "before they go" section

      SHOP

      RetailMeNot

      Date: 5/10-5/31

      Discount: $5 off $25+ in-store at Bed Bath & Beyond

      SHOP

      Draper James

      Date: 5/24-5/27

      Discount: 40 percent off

      SHOP

      Home

      Amazon

      Date: Now-5/27

      Discount: Major sales on a variety of home essentials

      SHOP

      Succulent Plants
      Plants for Pets
      $35.91
      SHOP IT
      Vitruvi Stone Oil Diffuser
      Vitruvi
      $119.00
      SHOP IT
      Quilted Double Hammock
      Classic Accessories
      $71.20
      SHOP IT
      Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Camera Navigation
      ILIFE
      $199.99
      SHOP IT

      Master & Dynamic

      Date: 5/21-5/27

      Discount: MH40 available for $199 (originally $249) using code: MEMORIAL19

      SHOP

      Dazey LA

      Date: Now-5/27

      Discount: 20 percent off using code: MEMDAY

      SHOP

      The Bouqs Company

      Date: 5/24-5/28

      Discount: Choose a deluxe-sized Bouq to only pay the price of an original using code: 2XBLOOMS. Available on select products.

      SHOP

      Lulu & Georgia

      Date: 5/21-5/28

      Discount: $300+ 15 percent off using code: GOOD | $600+ 20 percent off using code: BETTER | $900+ 25 percent off using code: BEST

      SHOP

      Rifle Paper Co.

      Date: 5/23-5/28; 5/26

      Discount: 20 percent sitewide, including sale items (some exclusions apply); New sale items will be added

      SHOP

      Parachute

      Date: 5/24-5/27

      Discount: 20 percent off everything on the site and in-store

      SHOP

      Allswell

      Date: 5/24-5/27

      Discount: 15 percent off sitewide using code: SUMMER15

      SHOP

      Grey Cotton Waffle Weave Coverlet
      Allswell Home
      $210.00
      SHOP IT
      Textured Cotton Striped Pillow
      Allswell Home
      $60.00
      SHOP IT
      Navy Herringbone Throw
      Allswell Home
      $50.00
      SHOP IT
      Boho Linen Striped Duvet Cover
      Allswell Home
      $280.00
      SHOP IT

      Beyond Yoga

      Date: 5/24-5/27

      Discount: Sale on Sale. 20 percent off sale section. Up to 70 percent off.

      SHOP

      Dormify

      Date: 5/24-5/28

      Discount: 20 percent off sitewide

      SHOP

      Sugarfina

      Date: 5/13-5/27

      Discount: Get a free small candy cube when you spend $20; Get 3 free small candy cubes when you spend $40. *Free cube flavors are subject to availability

      SHOP

      Outdoor Fellow

      Date: 5/20-5/27

      Discount: 25 percent off any order using code: SUMMERFUN

      SHOP

      This post will be updated as more sales become available.

      For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

      SUBSCRIBE HERE

