Aside from lounging by the pool with a great book and thanking the universe it finally decided to feel like summer, Memorial Day weekend is all about shopping the excellent sales from your favorite brands. The answer to your immediate question(s): Yes, you need that gingham dress...and, no, that throw pillow doesn't cost too much.
Peruse through the best Memorial Day weekend fashion and home sales, below.
Fashion & Accessories
Bloomingdales
Date: 5/21-5/27; 5/21-6/3
Discount: Save up to 70 percent when you take an extra 20 percent off sale and clearance items labeled BIG BROWN BAG SALE. Plus, loyallists get a $50 reward card for every $200 you spend on a large selection of regular price items.
Mark & Graham
Date: 5/24-5/28
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: SAVE20
Anthropologie
Date: Now-5/27
Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale items
Ban.do
Date: 5/23-5/28
Discount: 25 percent off Summer Favorites and a gift with purchase: pick 1 of 4 sunglasses with a purchase of $50 or more
Richer Poorer
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: Additional 20 percent off sale items including seasonal colors using code: MEMORIAL20
Sam Edelman
Date: 5/22-5/28
Discount: 30 percent off select styles using code: HISUMMER30. Exclusions apply.
True Religion
Date: 5/23-5/29
Discount: Up to 40 percent off sitewide
GUESS
Date: 5/22-5/27
Discount: 30-50 percent off select styles; 30 percent off wide assortment of denim in men’s and women’s; GWP clear tote with $100+ total purchase while supplies last
Kayu
Date: Now-inventory sells out
Discount: Up to 30 percent off select styles
Reebok
Date: 5/23-5/28
Discount: Spend up to $99 and receive 30 percent off; Spend $100-250, and receive 40 percent off; Spend $250+ and receive 50 percent off
Marciano
Date: 5/22-5/27
Discount: 30 percent off clearance
Free People
Date: 5/23-5/27
Discount: 40 percent off selected items
Quay Australia
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: Buy any two sunglasses (including sale) and get a black Ever After pair for free
STATE
Date: 5/23-5/28
Discount: 35 percent off sitewide
DL1961
Date: 5/26-5/27
Discount: Additional 5 percent off all sale items using code: KICKOFF25
Tobi
Date: 5/22-5/28
Discount: Up to 80 percent off sitewide
Endless Summer
Date: 5/24-5/28
Discount: 70 percent off sale items only, excludes new arrivals
Sanctuary
Date: 5/23-5/27; 5/23-5/28; 5/26
Discount: Save $25 for every $100 spent, $25 off $100, $50 off $200 $75 off $300, $100 off $400
BLANKNYC
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
Date: 5/23-5/27
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide + free shipping (excludes full price "Original Collection," Work and kids styles) using code: SPLASH20
Cos
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: 30 percent off select items
Marimekko
Date: 5/23-5/27
Discount: 20 percent off when you buy over $150
Ted Baker
Date: 5/20-5/27
Discount: Up to 40 percent off select men’s and women’s lines, in-store and online
Aritzia
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: Everything up to 50 percent off in-store and online
Mavi
Date: 5/23-5/27
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide using code: MAY25
Old Navy
Date: 5/20-5/31
Discount: 50 percent off all tees, 50 percent off all tanks, 50 percent off all shorts, 50 percent off all swim
Alala
Date: 5/23-5/29
Discount: AdditionaL 20 percent off discount on all sale items using code: POOLSIDE
M. Gemi
Date: 5/23-5/27
Discount: 25 percent off the "before they go" section
RetailMeNot
Date: 5/10-5/31
Discount: $5 off $25+ in-store at Bed Bath & Beyond
Draper James
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: 40 percent off
Home
Amazon
Date: Now-5/27
Discount: Major sales on a variety of home essentials
Master & Dynamic
Date: 5/21-5/27
Discount: MH40 available for $199 (originally $249) using code: MEMORIAL19
Dazey LA
Date: Now-5/27
Discount: 20 percent off using code: MEMDAY
The Bouqs Company
Date: 5/24-5/28
Discount: Choose a deluxe-sized Bouq to only pay the price of an original using code: 2XBLOOMS. Available on select products.
Lulu & Georgia
Date: 5/21-5/28
Discount: $300+ 15 percent off using code: GOOD | $600+ 20 percent off using code: BETTER | $900+ 25 percent off using code: BEST
Rifle Paper Co.
Date: 5/23-5/28; 5/26
Discount: 20 percent sitewide, including sale items (some exclusions apply); New sale items will be added
Parachute
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: 20 percent off everything on the site and in-store
Allswell
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: 15 percent off sitewide using code: SUMMER15
Beyond Yoga
Date: 5/24-5/27
Discount: Sale on Sale. 20 percent off sale section. Up to 70 percent off.
Dormify
Date: 5/24-5/28
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide
Sugarfina
Date: 5/13-5/27
Discount: Get a free small candy cube when you spend $20; Get 3 free small candy cubes when you spend $40. *Free cube flavors are subject to availability
Outdoor Fellow
Date: 5/20-5/27
Discount: 25 percent off any order using code: SUMMERFUN
This post will be updated as more sales become available.
