Aside from lounging by the pool with a great book and thanking the universe it finally decided to feel like summer, Memorial Day weekend is all about shopping the excellent sales from your favorite brands. The answer to your immediate question(s): Yes, you need that gingham dress...and, no, that throw pillow doesn't cost too much.

Peruse through the best Memorial Day weekend fashion and home sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

Bloomingdales

Date: 5/21-5/27; 5/21-6/3

Discount: Save up to 70 percent when you take an extra 20 percent off sale and clearance items labeled BIG BROWN BAG SALE. Plus, loyallists get a $50 reward card for every $200 you spend on a large selection of regular price items.

Mark & Graham

Date: 5/24-5/28

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: SAVE20

Anthropologie

Date: Now-5/27

Discount: Additional 40 percent off sale items

Ban.do

Date: 5/23-5/28

Discount: 25 percent off Summer Favorites and a gift with purchase: pick 1 of 4 sunglasses with a purchase of $50 or more

Richer Poorer

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: Additional 20 percent off sale items including seasonal colors using code: MEMORIAL20

Sam Edelman

Date: 5/22-5/28

Discount: 30 percent off select styles using code: HISUMMER30. Exclusions apply.

True Religion

Date: 5/23-5/29

Discount: Up to 40 percent off sitewide

GUESS

Date: 5/22-5/27

Discount: 30-50 percent off select styles; 30 percent off wide assortment of denim in men’s and women’s; GWP clear tote with $100+ total purchase while supplies last

Kayu

Date: Now-inventory sells out

Discount: Up to 30 percent off select styles

Reebok

Date: 5/23-5/28

Discount: Spend up to $99 and receive 30 percent off; Spend $100-250, and receive 40 percent off; Spend $250+ and receive 50 percent off

Marciano

Date: 5/22-5/27

Discount: 30 percent off clearance

Free People

Date: 5/23-5/27

Discount: 40 percent off selected items

Quay Australia

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: Buy any two sunglasses (including sale) and get a black Ever After pair for free

STATE

Date: 5/23-5/28

Discount: 35 percent off sitewide

DL1961

Date: 5/26-5/27

Discount: Additional 5 percent off all sale items using code: KICKOFF25

Tobi

Date: 5/22-5/28

Discount: Up to 80 percent off sitewide

Endless Summer

Date: 5/24-5/28

Discount: 70 percent off sale items only, excludes new arrivals

Sanctuary

Date: 5/23-5/27; 5/23-5/28; 5/26

Discount: Save $25 for every $100 spent, $25 off $100, $50 off $200 $75 off $300, $100 off $400

BLANKNYC

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Date: 5/23-5/27

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide + free shipping (excludes full price "Original Collection," Work and kids styles) using code: SPLASH20

Cos

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: 30 percent off select items

Marimekko

Date: 5/23-5/27

Discount: 20 percent off when you buy over $150

Ted Baker

Date: 5/20-5/27

Discount: Up to 40 percent off select men’s and women’s lines, in-store and online

Aritzia

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: Everything up to 50 percent off in-store and online

Mavi

Date: 5/23-5/27

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide using code: MAY25

Old Navy

Date: 5/20-5/31

Discount: 50 percent off all tees, 50 percent off all tanks, 50 percent off all shorts, 50 percent off all swim

Alala

Date: 5/23-5/29

Discount: AdditionaL 20 percent off discount on all sale items using code: POOLSIDE

M. Gemi

Date: 5/23-5/27

Discount: 25 percent off the "before they go" section

RetailMeNot

Date: 5/10-5/31

Discount: $5 off $25+ in-store at Bed Bath & Beyond

Draper James

Date: 5/24-5/27



Discount: 40 percent off

Home



Amazon

Date: Now-5/27

Discount: Major sales on a variety of home essentials

Master & Dynamic

Date: 5/21-5/27

Discount: MH40 available for $199 (originally $249) using code: MEMORIAL19



Dazey LA

Date: Now-5/27

Discount: 20 percent off using code: MEMDAY

The Bouqs Company

Date: 5/24-5/28

Discount: Choose a deluxe-sized Bouq to only pay the price of an original using code: 2XBLOOMS. Available on select products.

Lulu & Georgia

Date: 5/21-5/28

Discount: $300+ 15 percent off using code: GOOD | $600+ 20 percent off using code: BETTER | $900+ 25 percent off using code: BEST

Rifle Paper Co.

Date: 5/23-5/28; 5/26

Discount: 20 percent sitewide, including sale items (some exclusions apply); New sale items will be added

Parachute

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: 20 percent off everything on the site and in-store

Allswell

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: 15 percent off sitewide using code: SUMMER15

Beyond Yoga

Date: 5/24-5/27

Discount: Sale on Sale. 20 percent off sale section. Up to 70 percent off.

Dormify

Date: 5/24-5/28

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide

Sugarfina



Date: 5/13-5/27

Discount: Get a free small candy cube when you spend $20; Get 3 free small candy cubes when you spend $40. *Free cube flavors are subject to availability

Outdoor Fellow

Date: 5/20-5/27

Discount: 25 percent off any order using code: SUMMERFUN

This post will be updated as more sales become available.

