Meghan Markle's Chic Wimbledon Blazer Is Currently on Sale With Over Half Off

Well, it's now on its way to me.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

    As the most influential royal out there (maybe apart from Prince George, who is carelessly setting trends on the daily), Meghan Markle only has to glance at an item of clothing for it to sell out just like *that*. So, naturally, when she made an unexpected appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday, all eyes were on her effortlessly chic choice of outfit for the sunny afternoon.

    The Duchess of Sussex arrived unannounced to support close friend Serena Williams in her latest match, and was joined by her two college BFFs for the occasion. It was a low-key break from maternity leave for Meghan, reflected in her leisurely choice of trusty blue skinny jeans, simple black bumps, and a staple black vest paired with a Panama hat.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    If we know one thing about Meghan Markle by now, the gal just cannot resist a laidback blazer, and her outfit was complete with a cool and casual white pinstripe jacket by L’Agence. With wide peak lapels, a subtle pinstripe, bold black buttons and turned up cuffs, it was a classic pre-royal Meghan style moment.

    The good news is that the Duchess-approved preppy jacket is currently on sale with a major 63% off, to take the price from $550.00 to a much less terrifying $199.99. Aaand there it goes, straight into my basket.

    Brea Pinstripe Linen Blazer
    L'Agence saksoff5th.com
    $199.99
    SHOP NOW

    Now you just need to land the courtside invitation, which may prove slightly trickier.

