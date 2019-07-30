Urban Outfitters (URBN) has launched its first clothing rental subscription company, Nuuly.

For $88 per month, you can rent six different items from hundreds of brands including Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters.

If you, like me, have a borderline unhealthy obsession with shopping at Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, try not to freak out: As of today, July 30, URBN—the parent company of said brands—has officially launched a subscription clothing rental service called Nuuly, which will feature the company's "big three," hundreds of other labels like AGOLDE and Paige, as well as up-and-coming designers.

When Rent the Runway was born a decade ago, nobody knew how popular clothing rental services would become. URBN did its homework and found that its customers were increasingly interested in using subscription services, but hadn't necessarily utilized it on the apparel side yet. While RTR carriers designer labels at a variety of price points, Nuuly is focused on an assortment of brands for its customer's everyday needs, whether that's heading to a work event, a wedding, or brunch with friends.



So, how does Nuuly work, exactly? You can choose up to six pieces to rent for only $88 per month and have them delivered straight to your home with Nuuly's free two-day shipping. And, no, it doesn't matter how much the pieces retail for on their own. So, basically, you can get incredible use out of a $300 vintage dress for less than half the price (along with five other items!). At the end of the month, you return the pieces in the reusable plastic- and hanger-free zipper bag that was designed to create as little waste as possible.

With regards to inclusivity, Nuuly will work with Anthro to include the brand's extended sizing, which launched in March, and expand on its assortment with additional brands on the site. You also have the option to purchase the pieces if you end up loving them.

Since the site is brand new, there could be a long waitlist. In the meantime, you can browse through some of our favorite items, below.

Happy renting!

