Meghan Markle Wore a Casual Denim Dress to the US Open Final

Meghan Markle never misses an opportunity to support her friend Serena Williams. The Duchess has worn a blazer from her BFF's fashion line and always shows up for her tennis matches. As a true Serena stan, Meghan even made a last-minute trip to New York City this weekend just so she can watch Serena play in the US Open final. (She flew solo and on a commercial flight—the family has received some flack for taking private planes in the past.)

For the match, the Duchess of Sussex chose a casual and comfy denim shirt dress, which she paired with a long sweater. Meghan's tennis-watching outfits are always on point as she goes for simple and sophisticated styles like tailored trousers or a button-up shirt. Even though eyes were on the royal, today was all about Serena who is playing against Bianca Andreescu.

If you love Meghan's outfit and want to buy all of it yourself, you're in luck. According to Meghan's Mirror on Twitter, the dress is J. Crew's denim shirtdress with tie belt. It retails for $118, but it's on sale for up to 40 percent off right now.

The sunglasses are Navigators by Victoria Beckham and they retail for £195.00 (about $240).

Finally, Meghan layered up with a Juliette Collarless Sweater Blazer from J. Crew, which retails for $148, but is currently on sale for $99.

Meghan's last trip to America was back in February for her baby shower. (Come back to NYC more, Meghan!) This solo trip likely gave her some much needed reprieve before she has to fly back home and prep for her royal tour of Africa.

