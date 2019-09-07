image
Today's Top Stories
1
Button-Up Shirts: Everything You Need to Know
image
2
Chanel Miller Comes Forward as 'Emily Doe'
image
3
Worth It: Pearl Earrings That Go With Any Outfit
image
4
The Couple Improving Their Living Standards Abroad
image
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Meghan Markle Wore a Casual Denim Dress to the US Open Final

She was there to watch BFF Serena Williams play.

image
By Marina Liao
TENNIS-US-OPEN
TIMOTHY A. CLARYGetty Images

Meghan Markle never misses an opportunity to support her friend Serena Williams. The Duchess has worn a blazer from her BFF's fashion line and always shows up for her tennis matches. As a true Serena stan, Meghan even made a last-minute trip to New York City this weekend just so she can watch Serena play in the US Open final. (She flew solo and on a commercial flight—the family has received some flack for taking private planes in the past.)

For the match, the Duchess of Sussex chose a casual and comfy denim shirt dress, which she paired with a long sweater. Meghan's tennis-watching outfits are always on point as she goes for simple and sophisticated styles like tailored trousers or a button-up shirt. Even though eyes were on the royal, today was all about Serena who is playing against Bianca Andreescu.

TENNIS-US-OPEN
TIMOTHY A. CLARYGetty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

If you love Meghan's outfit and want to buy all of it yourself, you're in luck. According to Meghan's Mirror on Twitter, the dress is J. Crew's denim shirtdress with tie belt. It retails for $118, but it's on sale for up to 40 percent off right now.

BUY IT

The sunglasses are Navigators by Victoria Beckham and they retail for £195.00 (about $240).

BUY IT

Finally, Meghan layered up with a Juliette Collarless Sweater Blazer from J. Crew, which retails for $148, but is currently on sale for $99.

image
BUY IT
J. Crew

Meghan's last trip to America was back in February for her baby shower. (Come back to NYC more, Meghan!) This solo trip likely gave her some much needed reprieve before she has to fly back home and prep for her royal tour of Africa.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
How to Dress Like Meghan ﻿Markle for Halloween
meghan markle wears blazer by her friend serena williams
How Meghan Markle Supports Her Friends' Brands
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image How to Dress Like Meghan ﻿Markle for Halloween
Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School Kate Re-Wears Michael Kors for First Day of School
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Buy a Replica of Meghan's Roksanda Athena Dress
Commonwealth Day 2019 This Meghan Markle Dress Is Available to Buy
image
Our Favorite Pippa Middleton Outfits of All Time
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends 100 Women In Finance Gala Dinner Buy an £80 Replica of Kate's Iconic Gucci Gown
The Beating Hearts Ball In Support Of The British Heart Foundation Pippa Middleton Mixes Prints in Chic Summer Dress
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019 Buy Kate's White Suzannah Dress from Wimbledon
image
All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
The Duchess of Sussex guest edits British Vogue Potential Items in Meghan Markle's Capsule