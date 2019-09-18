image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Runway Looks From London Fashion Week
image
2
Taylor Swift Admits She Almost Quit Making Music
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
Coffee break
4
The Definitive Guide to Budgeting In 2019
US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-POLITICS
5
Your No-Nonsense Guide to How Dems Are Polling

Shop Cute Hunter Rain Boots That Are Discounted on Amazon Right Now

image
Hunter

Hunter has expanded into clothes, bags, and even sandals, but its vast selection of rain boots is the brand's bread and butter, and today Amazon is offering some steep discounts on several pairs.

Women's Original Short Rain Boots
Hunter Amazon
$140.00
$94.99 (32% off)
SHOP IT

These rain boots don't only look nice, they're specially designed with those gloomy rainy days in mind. Each pair is handcrafted out of natural rubber and vulcanized to ensure your feet stay dry. Plus, the rubber and nylon edges of the boots are specially covered to keep them from rubbing up against your legs.

Hunter has plenty of options to choose from, but if you want to score a sweet deal, take a look at the brand's short rain boots. While this style can normally cost up to $150, Amazon's offering glossy and matte finishes for as little as $79.99 and $84.99, respectively.

The catch? Prices are based on color and size, so you'll have to do some digging to find a pair that fits your personal style and budget. Whether you're on the hunt for a great deal or simply don't want a little mist to hinder your outfit, this deal is simply too good to pass up.

Shop more Amazon Fashion sales with Slick Deals.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
Chic Rain Coats to Wear When It's Gross Outside
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Jackets and Boots Are on Sale on Amazon Right Now
image Save $200 on Samsonite's Stylish Luggage Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Alert: Savage X Fenty Is on Sale on Amazon
image Adidas Is Having a Major Sale Right Now
image Amazon Is Selling Cute Headbands for Under $15
image Shop Nordstrom's Sale to Get Your Mind Off Work
image J.Crew Is Selling a $5 Scoopback Swimsuit
image You Need to Shop These Labor Day Sales Stat
image Brooklinen Is Having an Epic Labor Day Sale
image Redecorate Courtesy of West Elm's Warehouse Sale