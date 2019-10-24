Nordstrom's NYC Flagship Store Is a Fashion Lover's Dream

Here's another reason for both New Yorkers and out-of-towners to hit up the Central Park area: Nordstrom's new flagship store, located on 57th Street and Broadway, is a mere few blocks away from the NYC landmark. The 320,000 square-foot seven-story space boasts all your favorite brands and comes equipped with seven restaurants and bars.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Nordstrom threw an exclusive party on Tuesday night for the fashion crowd. Guests like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, and Joan Smalls enjoyed light bites and drinks as they explored special in-store activations like bag customization stations and kid-friendly conveyor belt giveaways. Performers included Kitty Cash and DJ Lady Bunny, with a special encore by The Roots. If you weren't able to make it and had a slight pang of sadness on missing out, good news: The store is now officially open to everyone.

Check out some images from the flagship store, so you know what to expect before you head out the door. I will see you there because I am moving in.

The lower level is where you'll start your shopping journey:

Courtesy

You'll find some of your beloved luxury brands when you wander around:

Courtesy

I am really into this sitting situation inside the Burberry concept space:

Courtesy

The Nike lounge is a must-visit:

Courtesy

When you're tired from shopping, grab a bite or drink at one of the seven restaurants:

Courtesy

And, right across the street is Nordstrom Men's so your significant other doesn't feel left out. (Thanks for holding the bags, babe.)

Courtesy

