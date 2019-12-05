image
Today's Top Stories
1
Marilee Holmes of Wilhelmina on Her Power Outfit
image
2
Bestsellers to Have on Your Nightstand
image
3
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance
image
4
A Cancer Diagnosis Led to Launching My Own Company
image
5
Which Personalized Skincare Brand Is For You?

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Dua Lipa Wears the Atelier Versace Sparkly Cocktail Dress of My Dreams

image
By Katherine J Igoe
2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jun SatoGetty Images
    • The Atelier Versace dress isn't available at the moment, but the look is still replicable, and there's still a similar Versace dress on sale if you're looking.

        You know that conundrum of choosing what to wear to make you look oh-so-fabulous at that holiday party? You know, that holiday party, where your ex/frenemy/crush is going to be attending and you need to look magical?

        Versace nordstrom.com
        $956.98
        SHOP IT

        Well, great news, because Dua Lipa attended the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) in Nagoya, Japan, last night in the most divine bright pink sequin dress that answers the question, "Can I pull off a sparkly mini?" Yes, yes you can.

        Spotted by @dlipacloset, Lipa is wearing an Atelier Versace sequin dress and matching pumps. Right now I'm not seeing either available (sob) but that doesn't mean you can't try to replicate the look with your own sequined mini and matching pointed pumps.

        I DID, however, manage to find a Versace dress in a similar color, minus the sparkles. And it's on sale, you're welcome. So rock that party in bright pink is what I'm saying.

        Lipa captioned the photo, "GIRLY GIRL for @mnet_mama awards 💕🍧🌸👼🏻🦄💕🍧🌸👼🏻🦄💕" and fans were quick to jump on board telling her how gorgeous she looked; Lipa also tagged her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, makeup artist Anthony Hnguyen, hairstylist Iggy Rosales, and nail stylist Betty Rose.

        Here's the post:

        And Posocco also posted some snaps, because when you did that good a job styling your client, you have to show it off.

        View this post on Instagram

        💜

        A post shared by Lorenzo Posocco (@lorenzoposocco) on

        Sequined minis for every holiday party! Who's with me??

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park - Day 2
        Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are Moving in Together
        image
        Meet Dua Lipa, the Music Industry's Next Obsession
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Fashion
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition Kate Middleton Wears These Earrings Everywhere
        image Pippa and Kate Middleton Twinned in Red and Green
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Chanel Metiers D'Art 2019
        Chanel Returns to Paris for its Métiers d'Art Show
        image Yes, You Need an Embellished Sweater This Winter
        image All the Details On the New Air Dior Sneakers
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage Kate Middleton Merries Up in a Perfect Red Puffer
        image
        Stylish Bags That Actually Fit Your Laptop
        Nine West Pop-Up Experience With Tyra Banks Tyra Banks on Dressing Like a Groundbreaking Woman
        image
        Sustainable Gifts Your Family Will Love
        image Marilee Holmes of Wilhelmina on Her Power Outfit