Last night at the MAMA awards, Dua Lipa wore the pink sparkly cocktail dress of my holiday party dreams.

The Atelier Versace dress isn't available at the moment, but the look is still replicable, and there's still a similar Versace dress on sale if you're looking.

You probably can't wear this to your office party, so here's what to wear instead.

You know that conundrum of choosing what to wear to make you look oh-so-fabulous at that holiday party? You know, that holiday party, where your ex/frenemy/crush is going to be attending and you need to look magical?

Well, great news, because Dua Lipa attended the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) in Nagoya, Japan, last night in the most divine bright pink sequin dress that answers the question, "Can I pull off a sparkly mini?" Yes, yes you can.

Spotted by @dlipacloset, Lipa is wearing an Atelier Versace sequin dress and matching pumps. Right now I'm not seeing either available (sob) but that doesn't mean you can't try to replicate the look with your own sequined mini and matching pointed pumps.

I DID, however, manage to find a Versace dress in a similar color, minus the sparkles. And it's on sale, you're welcome. So rock that party in bright pink is what I'm saying.

Lipa captioned the photo, "GIRLY GIRL for @mnet_mama awards 💕🍧🌸👼🏻🦄💕🍧🌸👼🏻🦄💕" and fans were quick to jump on board telling her how gorgeous she looked; Lipa also tagged her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, makeup artist Anthony Hnguyen, hairstylist Iggy Rosales, and nail stylist Betty Rose.

And Posocco also posted some snaps, because when you did that good a job styling your client, you have to show it off.

Sequined minis for every holiday party! Who's with me??

