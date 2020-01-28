image
Katie Holmes' Blue Oxfords Are the Coolest Shoes in Her Closet

They sure make a statement.

image
By Marina Liao
image
BACKGRID

We're glad Katie Holmes calls New York City home, because it gives us a chance to spot her out and about in the Big Apple. The star's most recent appearance, or at least the most recent one captured on camera, saw Holmes running errands and grabbing a coffee as she hopped out of a yellow taxi cab (such a NYC moment). Holmes had her hair up in a relaxed bun and wore a striped blue Khaite sweater with straight-leg jeans and a gray tailored coat. Angular sunglasses shielded her face while a navy bag hung on her arms. Last but not least, she completed her look with a pair of lace-up oxfords.

The shoes were the star of her outfit, and appeared to come in an iridescent snakeskin print. (You bet we zoomed in closer on the photo for inspection.) The shininess made a statement on the New York City sidewalk, and the hue was just dark enough that it didn't distract from the rest of her outfit.

image
BACKGRID
image
BACKGRID

If you love Holmes' style, keep an eye out next month for her red carpet outfits. She'll be hitting the big screen in Brahms: The Boy II, which means there will be lots of premieres to dress up for. In the meantime, shop similar oxfords to Holmes' below.

Maya Square-Toe Elaphe Oxford Shoes
Maya Square-Toe Elaphe Oxford Shoes
Gabriela Hearst matchesfashion.com
$510.00
SHOP IT
Sabatina Oxford
Sabatina Oxford
MEPHISTO nordstrom.com
$368.95
SHOP IT
Marvin Oxfords
Marvin Oxfords
Fergalicious macys.com
$69.95
SHOP IT
Silent D Tile Platform Oxfords
Silent D Tile Platform Oxfords
Silent D Anthropologie anthropologie.com
$170.00
SHOP IT

