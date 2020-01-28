We're glad Katie Holmes calls New York City home, because it gives us a chance to spot her out and about in the Big Apple. The star's most recent appearance, or at least the most recent one captured on camera, saw Holmes running errands and grabbing a coffee as she hopped out of a yellow taxi cab (such a NYC moment). Holmes had her hair up in a relaxed bun and wore a striped blue Khaite sweater with straight-leg jeans and a gray tailored coat. Angular sunglasses shielded her face while a navy bag hung on her arms. Last but not least, she completed her look with a pair of lace-up oxfords.

The shoes were the star of her outfit, and appeared to come in an iridescent snakeskin print. (You bet we zoomed in closer on the photo for inspection.) The shininess made a statement on the New York City sidewalk, and the hue was just dark enough that it didn't distract from the rest of her outfit.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

If you love Holmes' style, keep an eye out next month for her red carpet outfits. She'll be hitting the big screen in Brahms: The Boy II, which means there will be lots of premieres to dress up for. In the meantime, shop similar oxfords to Holmes' below.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

