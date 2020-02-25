Check Out Chloé's Fall 2020 Runway Show via This Livestream

Last season, Natacha Ramsay-Levi of Chloé presented her spring 2020 collection with a focus on the classics. She didn't want her fans to buy the pieces for a season and toss it out—that's not sustainable. With this in mind, it'll be interesting to see how the designer will proceed with her fall 2020 runway show, which is on Thursday, February 27.

Ramsay-Levi is one of many designers who's on the Paris Fashion Week schedule and like most runway events, not much has been revealed about the collection. We're predicting though that the "Chloé girls," which include the likes of Kaia Gerber and Chriselle Lim will likely make an appearance at the show. Tune into the Chloé livestream below to make sure you don't miss a thing.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter

SUBSCRIBE HERE