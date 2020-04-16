Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bags Are on Sale for 20 to 40 Percent Off

Hmm, which color should we get?

By Marina Liao
WPA PoolGetty Images

We've dissected every inch of Meghan Markle's wardrobe during her time as a royal, from her favorite shoe brands to the coat styles she always wears. If there was one key item we always kept an eye on, though, it would be Meghan's bags. She was never without a cute clutch, top-handle, or even a crossbody style, which is rarely worn by royals. One of her most memorable handbags to date is from Strathberry, which she first debuted at her first public event with Prince Harry in December 2017.

Back then the bag sold out in 11 minutes and suffice to say, many fashion hearts were broken at the lost chance to snag a Strathberry. However, as luck would have it, Nordstrom currently has a few styles in various colors available and many of the designs are on sale for 20 to 40 percent off! (If you have room in your budget, it's a good week for you because Meghan's favorite pumps are also on sale.)

Leather Tote
Strathberry nordstrom.com
$860.00
SHOP IT
Tricolor Midi Leather Tote
Tricolor Midi Leather Tote
Strathberry nordstrom.com
$616.00
SHOP IT
Midi Calfskin Leather Tote
Midi Calfskin Leather Tote
Strathberry
$600.00
SHOP IT
Leather Tote
Leather Tote
Strathberry
$516.00
SHOP IT
East/West Tricolor Calfskin Leather Crossbody Bag
East/West Tricolor Calfskin Leather Crossbody Bag
Strathberry nordstrom.com
$770.00
SHOP IT

All the times Meghan wore Strathberry:

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
Samir HusseinGetty Images

image
Getty Images

image
Getty Images

Don't miss your chance to get a Strathberry bag for yourself. Who knows when this chance will come around again?

