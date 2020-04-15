Meghan Markle might've kissed her fascinators and tights goodbye after stepping down from the royal family, but we're betting she saved a few memorable fashion pieces from her time as Duchess of Sussex, namely her shoes and bags. Both, after all, still work for Meg's new life of future Hollywood red carpet events and galas.

As we're experts in tracking what she wears, one of her beloved footwear brands are her Aquazzura Deneuve pumps. Meghan has consistently worn them throughout her time as a royal for public events and has them in not only beige but also black and navy. The Aquazzura shoes are an investment at $750, which is why whenever they're on sale, like they are now, we immediately check to see if our sizes are available. The Deneuve pumps are currently on sale via Shopbop (in the color nude!) for $375:

Sizes are quickly selling out—the Meghan Markle effect is still going strong—so if you're lucky enough to find your size, it's best to add to your checkout cart asap. Plus, the beige pumps can easily be dressed up or down. For ideas on how to style them for fancier occasions, we defer to the photos of Meghan wearing the Aquazzura heels ahead.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived for a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of New Zealand at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on day three of the royal tour in New Zealand. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images Getty Images

Meghan Markle attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England. She wore a navy Carolina Herrera dress and her Aquazzura pumps. Karwai Tang Getty Images

Meghan in her black Aquazzura pumps:

On August 4 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee. For the celebration, the Duchess of Sussex wore a multicolored Club Monaco dress and her Aquazzura bow pumps. She topped it off with a navy Philip Treacy fascinator. Samir HusseinGetty Images

She has them in navy, too:

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the Centenary of the Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018. Karwai Tang Getty Images

Stock up on all colors of Aquazzura heels like Meghan:

