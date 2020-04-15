Meghan Markle might've kissed her fascinators and tights goodbye after stepping down from the royal family, but we're betting she saved a few memorable fashion pieces from her time as Duchess of Sussex, namely her shoes and bags. Both, after all, still work for Meg's new life of future Hollywood red carpet events and galas.
As we're experts in tracking what she wears, one of her beloved footwear brands are her Aquazzura Deneuve pumps. Meghan has consistently worn them throughout her time as a royal for public events and has them in not only beige but also black and navy. The Aquazzura shoes are an investment at $750, which is why whenever they're on sale, like they are now, we immediately check to see if our sizes are available. The Deneuve pumps are currently on sale via Shopbop (in the color nude!) for $375:
Sizes are quickly selling out—the Meghan Markle effect is still going strong—so if you're lucky enough to find your size, it's best to add to your checkout cart asap. Plus, the beige pumps can easily be dressed up or down. For ideas on how to style them for fancier occasions, we defer to the photos of Meghan wearing the Aquazzura heels ahead.
Meghan in her black Aquazzura pumps:
She has them in navy, too:
Stock up on all colors of Aquazzura heels like Meghan:
