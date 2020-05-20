Quay (pronounced as key) eyewear is known for collaborating with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and its latest partner is someone we all know: Lizzo. The singer has teamed up with the brand to create a line of eight feel-good sunglasses that are in line with Lizzo's unapologetic style and Quay's best-selling frames. As with Quay's past collabs, the sunnies will be affordably priced, starting at $55.

"Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They're cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable," said Lizzo in a statement. "Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind."

On top of this collab making you feel good and confident about yourself, there's also a notable give-back initiative. The brand and Lizzo partnered with Feeding America on its "buy one, get one, give 100 meals" program. From May 20 to 25, fans can buy any pair of Quay frames online and get a complimentary pair of their choice. For every purchase, the brand will provide at least 100 meals to people struggling with hunger.

Take a look at the rest of Lizzo's campaign, then snag yourself a pair of her sunnies to wear for the rest of summer. In the words of Lizzo: "Mirror, mirror on the wall/Don't say it, 'cause I know I'm cute."

