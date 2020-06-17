Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton's Marks and Spencer Floral Dress Is Only $69

She wore it for her latest video appearance.

By Marina Liao

Kate Middleton is keeping busy with her scheduled Zoom appearances and—no surprise here—she has perfected her on-screen call outfits. Tomorrow, the Duchess of Cambridge will speak in a pre-recorded message about the importance of mental wellbeing in children during an assembly hosted by the Oak National Academy. Unlike most of us, who hop on to a video call in a days-old pullover (guilty), Kate got dressed up in a blue floral cap sleeve dress from Marks and Spencer and had her hair cascading down in soft waves.

The summertime dress, which is still available to shop, is only $69. If you follow Kate's style, you know she has a history of wearing affordable pieces from Marks and Spencer as well as places such as Zara and J.Crew. This time around, it seemed like the Duchess wanted to keep it simple and event appropriate by selecting this sweet floral dress. For now, check out a preview of her speech and tune into Kate's full video call tomorrow.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Scoop up Kate's exact dress, or a similar one, below in case you now feel inspired to dress up for your Zoom calls.

