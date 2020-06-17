Kate Middleton is keeping busy with her scheduled Zoom appearances and—no surprise here—she has perfected her on-screen call outfits. Tomorrow, the Duchess of Cambridge will speak in a pre-recorded message about the importance of mental wellbeing in children during an assembly hosted by the Oak National Academy. Unlike most of us, who hop on to a video call in a days-old pullover (guilty), Kate got dressed up in a blue floral cap sleeve dress from Marks and Spencer and had her hair cascading down in soft waves.

The summertime dress, which is still available to shop, is only $69. If you follow Kate's style, you know she has a history of wearing affordable pieces from Marks and Spencer as well as places such as Zara and J.Crew. This time around, it seemed like the Duchess wanted to keep it simple and event appropriate by selecting this sweet floral dress. For now, check out a preview of her speech and tune into Kate's full video call tomorrow.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Tomorrow morning, The Duchess of Cambridge is hosting an assembly for @OakNational on the importance of kindness.



She’ll be using a @Place2Be lesson plan from #MentallyHealthySchools, where you can find classroom resources on wellbeing. Find out more 👇@AFNCCF | @YoungMinds — Heads Together (@heads_together) June 17, 2020

Scoop up Kate's exact dress, or a similar one, below in case you now feel inspired to dress up for your Zoom calls.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE



Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.