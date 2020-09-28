Today's Top Stories
Watch Dior's Spring/Summer 2021 Show Via This Livestream

A front-row view from the comfort of your couch.

By Marina Liao
christian dior runway paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20192020
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

For the spring/summer 2021 season, designers have become increasingly creative in how they present their latest collections in light of the traveling and social distance restrictions due to COVID-19. For those who opted to show, designers have turned to hosting virtual runway shows as a means for the audience to engage with the spring/summer 2021 looks. Since everything is so virtual, everyone has a front-row view to their favorite shows no matter where you are.

One of the most highly-anticipated runways to witness is of course Dior. Ever since Maria Grazia Chiuri took the helm at the fashion house, she's put her flair for feminist messaging and eye for electric ensembles on the catwalk. Though not too much has been revealed of what she has in store for the spring/summer 2021 collection, some Instagram teasers have been released before the show. Check them out below, then tune in to the runway event on Tuesday, September 29.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Watch Dior's spring/summer 2021 runway show here:

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
