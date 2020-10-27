Lady Gaga Dropping Off Her Ballot Sans Pants Is a Whole Mood

Lady Gaga is known for going pantsless here and there, keeping her in good company with other celebrities who have done the same. For her latest no-pants adventure, Gaga took it to the ballot boxes. The singer showed herself getting out of her car (which was equipped with cool gullwing doors) and walked across the street to drop off her ballot.

Politics aside, Gaga's always ready to put on a show with her outfits. She wore an oversize gray pullover top and her pink metallic Demonia Slay-301 platform boots, which she previously wore in her "Stupid Love" music video.

Gaga's super stans will notice that the singer has always had a soft spot for platform footwear, rocking them not only in her music videos but often on the red carpet too. Last night, the standout pink shoes appeared to be the perfect pair of power boots to wear while voting. The singer, earlier in the week, had encouraged her followers to vote and the message comes at the right time when 62 million Americans and counting have already participated in early voting.

Here's Gaga receiving her ballot:

Ballot’s here! And it’s #VoteEarlyDay! Today’s the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election. Check out https://t.co/GqBe9PWqUF to make your plan to vote early now! pic.twitter.com/TnrZ1HqBRw — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 24, 2020

She dropped it off with a stage-worthy strut. Her no-pants look was similar to Blake Lively's no-shoes look when she took to the ballot boxes last week.

Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness pic.twitter.com/3cYeStflOH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 27, 2020

Head to the polls or your nearest ballot drop-off location in the same pink shoes:

